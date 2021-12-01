Optevo Begins Process of Securing Series A funding

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optevo is proud to announce the initiation of the process to engage technology Venture Capital firms to secure Series A funding.

Optevo initiates the process with venture accelerate growth. Optevo's Adaptive Work Management platform presents a mutually beneficial opportunity with venture capital firms in the fast-growing enterprise collaboration software market.

The company's digital workplace productivity platform solution extends well beyond new remote work by empowering personal productivity and team collaboration through an easy-to-use adaptive work management platform that enables organizations to adapt to how employees work, thus empowering productivity regardless of work style.

This next-generation software offers a complete digital suite with features like instant private messaging, document sharing, team conversation pods, meeting pods, project pods, to-do lists, ample cloud storage, and more. With this comprehensive set of tools at their disposal, teams can collaborate on any size job or project while maintaining strong relationships across departments.

About Optevo

Optevo helps both individuals and teams get work done by simplifying how and when a workforce engages in getting that work done. Headquartered in Denver, CO, customers rely on the Optevo cloud-based software solution to manage everything from organizational initiatives, product launches, customer engagements to mission-critical governmental multi-disciplinary campaigns. Optevo empowers the basics of great teamwork, work culture, and customer engagement by removing the complexity of communication and collaborative work. For more information, visit www.optevo.com .

SOURCE Optevo