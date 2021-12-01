-90% of neighbors on Nextdoor plan to decorate for the holiday season*

The Nextdoor Cheer Map helps discover holiday decorations and displays in the neighborhood -90% of neighbors on Nextdoor plan to decorate for the holiday season*

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, and today Nextdoor's (NYSE: KIND) annual holiday Cheer Map, sponsored by The Home Depot, is back to add some sparkle to neighborhoods this season. No matter which holiday they celebrate, neighbors can get into the spirit by marking their decorated home on the Cheer Map with a colorful holiday icon that represents their seasonal style. From Christmas lights to menorah displays, find the best and brightest outdoor holiday decorations in nearby neighborhoods.

Nextdoor holiday Cheer Map

According to a recent poll on Nextdoor, 90% of neighbors plan to decorate this holiday season. Similar to last year, neighbors jump-started the festivities — 70% put up holiday decorations in November and 21% decked the halls with holiday lights and displays before Thanksgiving.* With the Cheer Map, neighbors can plan the perfect sightseeing route to experience their community's celebratory spirit.

To help neighborhoods shine even brighter this holiday season, Nextdoor teamed up with The Home Depot to show nearby store locations on the Cheer Map where neighbors can easily find everything they need to make the holidays fun, festive, and low-stress. From beautiful décor including live trees and inflatables to great gift ideas for everyone on your list. For the first time, the companies have also included a holiday how-to guide on the map featuring décor inspiration and gift guides.

A survey of adults in the United States conducted on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot found:

83% of those decorating this year plan on keeping their decorations up throughout December, with 42% not taking down their décor immediately after the New Year

The majority of U.S. adults (54%) don't mind if neighbors leave their outdoor holiday decorations up past January 1

Only 17% prefer all white holiday lights over multi-colored holiday lights

Roughly half (49%) plan to explore their own neighborhood to enjoy holiday lights and décor**

Neighbors in the United States can find the Cheer Map on the Nextdoor app or by visiting nextdoor.com/cheer to locate the best holiday lights and decorations in nearby neighborhoods.

*Figures are from an online survey of 84,988 Nextdoor users in the United States between November 1, 2021 – November 8, 2021.

**Figures are from YouGov Plc on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot. The total sample size was 2,431 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between November 11 - November 15, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom .

Nextdoor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nextdoor, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.