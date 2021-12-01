Just in time for the season of giving, Bublé and bubly are joining forces to spread some holiday cheer, giving fans a chance to sip this season's most refreshing stocking stuffer

A Holiday Wish Years in the Making, Michael Bublé FINALLY Gets bubly™ sparkling water to Change its Name with Limited-Edition Holiday Flavor "merry berry bublé" Just in time for the season of giving, Bublé and bubly are joining forces to spread some holiday cheer, giving fans a chance to sip this season's most refreshing stocking stuffer

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the season of giving, and in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his iconic, chart-topping holiday album "Christmas" as well as new holiday music videos for hits "Let It Snow" and "It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas," bubly is giving a very special gift to singer Michael Bublé: his very own, limited-edition holiday flavor: merry berry bublé!

Since 2019, fans of bubly sparkling water have had a front row seat to Bublé's entertaining endeavors to change the "y" in bubly to an "é" -- thanks to his unrelenting conviction that bubly is, in fact, named after him. From spray painting a bubly billboard to being caught red-handed in a bubly warehouse changing cans of bubly bounce™ to bublé bounce, Bublé has pulled every trick in the book to make his mark (literally). This year, in the spirit of the holidays, bubly is finally granting Bublé his wish!

merry berry bublé, the bubly brand's first-ever holiday flavor, features the perfect melody of raspberries, blackberries and strawberries, creating a refreshing blend of festive fruit flavors. To make the limited-edition cans truly worthy of their namesake, merry berry bublé is playfully adorned with musical notes and an ode to Michael's signature necktie. And because no can of bubly would be complete without giving fans a reason to crack a smile™, each can of merry berry bublé is decked out in its own tacky holiday sweater, bringing that iconic bubly grin into the holiday season.

"After two years of working to show the world that bubly should actually be spelled bublé, I can finally put the markers down! I am incredibly excited that bubly is granting me my holiday wish and putting my name on their first-ever holiday release, merry berry bublé," says Michael. "I don't want to say, 'I told you so,' but c'mon – merry berry bublé has a nice ring to it, don't you think?"

Thankfully, Bublé isn't the only one who will be able to enjoy merry berry bublé this holiday season, with hundreds of fans getting the chance to win this holiday flavor and can. Beginning today, through December 8th, fans eager to get a sip of merry berry bublé, the most refreshing stocking stuffer of the season and must-have for holiday entertaining, can enter for a chance to win their very own cans. Just share something you did this year that was naughty or nice and follow and tag @bublywater, using #merryberrysweepstakes. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

"For the past two years, we've all enjoyed watching the lengths Michael has been willing to go to, to 'correct' the name of bubly. Michael's love of the holidays has clearly rubbed off on us though, because we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the season by giving him the gift he has always wanted," says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "merry berry bublé marks the first time the brand is entering the holiday season with a unique limited-edition flavor that celebrates Michael Bublé -- one of the holiday season's most iconic voices."

Thirsty for more information on bubly? Visit www.bubly.com.

About bubly

The bubly sparkling water brand is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly and bubly bounce features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in seventeen delicious flavors: blackberrybubly, limebubly, cherrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, mangobubly, peachbubly, orangebubly, watermelonbubly, pineapplebubly, lemonbubly, passionfruitbubly and blueberrypomegranatebubly. bubly bounce is available in five refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Press Contact

Kelly Rada

krada@golin.com

(212) 373-6206

merry berry bublé

bubly logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo