Beyond the Bus - R.H. Boyd to Publish Book of Life Lessons from Mrs. Rosa Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond the Bus: Rosa Parks Life, Lessons, and Leadership, a heartfelt collection of wisdom truths and anecdotes gleaned from author H.H. Leonards' friendship with Mrs. Parks is available for pre-sale on December 1, the day that Mrs. Parks was arrested for refusing to relinquish her bus seat to white passengers.

R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation branding/logo (PRNewsfoto/R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation)

"This book is about my time with Mrs. Parks and the things she opened me up about and schooled me on. It is very much a compilation of the lessons I learned with her, the gems of wisdom she taught," Mrs. Leonards shared. "I want this book to touch people's soul because that's what Mrs. Parks did for me. She touched my soul."

R.H. Boyd, now in its fifth generation of leadership and celebrating 125 years of printing and publishing, was founded by formerly enslaved Dr. Richard Henry Boyd. The Nashville-based enterprise is expanding beyond its curriculum offerings to include book publishing.

"We are so excited to be the publishing partner with Mrs. Leonards and to share with the world insights into the 'Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,'" said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, president/CEO of R.H. Boyd. "Beyond the Bus reveals more than the stories that have been shared about Mrs. Parks in history books. These vignettes and the gems of wisdom she deposited in the author offer us a deeply personal look into the heart of such a powerful, yet humble spirit."

On August 30, 1994, Civil Rights icon Mrs. Rosa Parks was robbed and assaulted in her central Detroit home. The assailant had broken down the door but alleged he had chased away an intruder. He requested a reward, but after Mrs. Parks paid him, he demanded more money.

When Mrs. Parks refused to pay him more, he attacked her with sufficient force to require hospitalization and a long period of physical and mental recovery. The thief was apprehended and convicted, but Mrs. Parks had a great deal of anxiety about returning to the home.

That tragic episode was the catalyst that prompted a fortuitous meeting of two women who would become close friends.

H.H. Leonards is the founder and chairman of The Mansion on O Street in Washington, DC, the place Mrs. Rosa Parks called her home-away-from-home for the last decade of her life.

Pre-order at www.rhboyd.com/rosaparks.

Emmanuel LeGrair

marketing@rhboyd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation