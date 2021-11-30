Join Travel Show Host Alana Nichols for A Look Down Under As She Explores The magnificent Country Of Australia during The second Season Of The Successful Travel Show 'FOLLOW ALANA'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful release of the first season in the picturesque country of Switzerland, travel show host, speaker and producer Alana Nichols takes viewers on an all new journey in her second season, to the magnificent country of Australia. The new 13-episode U.S. premiere of the award-winning travel series, FOLLOW ALANA will debut on AppleTV and GooglePlay December 3, 2021. The charming and refreshing television series hosted by Nichols, who overcame a rare form of deafness, provides viewers with the opportunity to travel and experience a new culture from the comfort of their own homes. Check out the official trailer for season 2 HERE.

Born in Taipei to an American mother and a Taiwanese father, Nichols entered the world with an extremely rare form of deafness. While her mother noticed she was unresponsive to sound at eight months old her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated until her second year of infancy. Consequently, her parents undertook an international search for a solution across Asia, America, and Europe. After many months of effort, it was in Australia that they found a physician who – despite enormous doubts – agreed to perform an experimental cochlear implant surgery. Through her series, Alana aspires to use television as a vehicle to tell stories and be a catalyst for positive change. She is an internationally sought-after speaker, having spoken across the globe, most recently addressing the World Health Organization on issues relating to deafness and hearing care.

"I received my experimental cochlear implant surgery in Australia and have had a special relationship with the country ever since," says Nichols. "Growing up, I spent my winter and Chinese New Year holidays there and I quickly fell in love with its scenery, culture, and wildlife."

FOLLOW ALANA: AUSTRALIA provides a truly unique, visually stunning, and breathless exploration of one of the planet's richest, most diverse, and unusual ecological systems all linked together in the Land of Wonder Down Under. The delicate balance of the natural world requires harmonic ecological sustainability and understanding proper environmental roles and responsibilities is a gift Alana delivers. Gratefully, her adventures in this Australian season offer a variety of thrilling, fun and fundamental lessons as she connects, explores, enjoys and even gets to sample the vast cornucopia of Australia's scenic treasures!

From subtle urban art in Brisbane to Cairns to tiny Whitsunday Island hopping for pristine silica beaches to getting up close and personal with the daunting challenges of the wildest of Aussie flora and fauna in the Wet Tropics of Queensland, Alana energetically explores, learns, laughs as she discovers an even deeper gratitude for the plentiful travel bounty that is Australia. She does so by opening eyes to some of the planet's most stunning natural splendors, each of which benefits from the tender loving care humans can offer to the very collective environment shared by all. And when it comes to environmental responsibilities, simple lessons are best: Take only photos, leave only footprints. We don't inherit the earth for our parents, we borrow it from our children.

"This season is centered in Queensland and I hope viewers enjoy the stunning landscapes, enthusiastic locals, and fascinating creatures who inhabit this special area - both on land and sea!" - Alana Nichols.

And look out for season 3, where we will have 13 more episodes based on Alana's native country, the island paradise of Taiwan. More information to come soon!

Recognizing Alana's desire to make a positive impact on communities, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region honored her as a Champion of Hope in 2020, an accolade celebrating her acts of volunteerism, philanthropy, and good will.

Aurora Digital Media Co., Ltd produced the series originally and partnered with Wildwood Studios LLC to reversion and distribute for North America.

For more information check out the official FOLLOW ALANA website at www.followalana.com. Or on Facebook: @followalana and Instagram: @followalana

#FollowAlana

FILMMAKERS:

Director: Kuo Hao Li

Writer: Ya Chin Huang

Co-Producer: Wildwood Studios, Swing for Fun Studio Co., Ltd, JAN Media

Associate Producers: Ya Chin Huang, Lorelai Lin

Executive Producers : Katharine McKenny, Alana Nichols

Editors: Kasey Kirby, Swing for Fun Studios Co.

Production and Post-production Sound : Yixin Company, Baulai Company

ABOUT AURORA DIGITAL MEDIA CO. LTD

Aurora Digital Media is a company that invests, produces and distributes series of TV travel show, titled "Follow Alana." The show follows the journey of Alana Nichols, who was born profoundly deaf but now became a fluent English-speaking host, to explore the world through her unique point of views and meets interesting people along the way.

ABOUT JAN MEDIA

JAN Media is a U.S. production company specializing in unscripted content.

ABOUT WILDWOOD STUDIOS LLC

Wildwood is a creative agency and production company based in greater Washington, D.C. We use strategy & story to develop best-in-class digital content clients can use to reach their audience.

