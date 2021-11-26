Yext, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 3063525.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 10161868, until midnight (ET) December 9, 2021.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations:

Jeff Houston

ir@yext.com

Public Relations:

Amanda Kontor

pr@yext.com

