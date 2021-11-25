The World's first HD Modular Game Console is in the hands of customers, and soon they'll be playing their N64 games on it, too.

Polymega™ HD Modular Game Console Releases, Reveals N64 Support with EM05 Ultra Element Module Set The World's first HD Modular Game Console is in the hands of customers, and soon they'll be playing their N64 games on it, too.

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mass shipments having started in September and thousands of customers having now received their consoles, Playmaji, Inc. today announced the development of a new, 5th module in their lineup of compatible Element Module Sets for Polymega™ – the world's first HD modular game console. Anticipated to release in 2022, EM05 Ultra Element Module Set owners will be able to play original N64 game cartridges on their Polymega systems region free, using either OEM controllers or the included Polymega Ultra Retro Controller, a new collaboration between Playmaji and Retro-Bit Gaming based on their popular Wireless Tribute64 pad. The EM05 Ultra Element Module Set also includes 4 controller ports on the front of the module, perfect for multiplayer-centric games.

Polymega Base Unit Console with attached EM05 Ultra Element Module, and RC05 Ultra Retro Controller.

With the unveiling of this new Element Module Set, Playmaji reinforces the purpose of Polymega's patented modular design, and makes clear the vision for the system heading into 2022 and beyond. Playmaji CEO Bryan Bernal is quoted in the exclusive reveal on NintendoLife as saying "It's been our most requested module since the first four were announced, and Polymega is well suited to support it. There are virtually no other options out there for playing the whole N64 library legally, outside of the original hardware — so it's an obvious choice for us."...Further, he was quoted as saying Playmaji is committed to "ensuring that nearly all games can be played without any complicated configuration or set up by the user", an issue present with most forms of N64 PC-based emulation at this time.

With Polymega, retrogaming fans can play an ever-growing list of classic game cartridge and CD-based game systems in high-definition, without the clutter and sub-par video quality of decades-old hardware. It supports original classic games media and controllers for everything from the 8-bit NES, up to difficult to emulate 32-bit systems such as the Sega Saturn and now N64. It's the perfect game console for players looking for an authentic, yet modern classic games experience for their living room.

Polymega was recently reviewed by Polygon , Nintendo Life , PCMag , and YouTube influencers like Metal Jesus Rocks .

Key Features

First CD-compatible retro console (playable only on Base Unit, no module required)

Limitlessly expandable modules for cartridge game support, now with N64 support.

Best in class input latency (under 1 frame of delay)

Install your games and create a beautiful digital library

Shop for digital releases (coming soon)

Connect and shop for games and more

HDTV-compatible light gun (GC01)

Powerful Intel Coffee Lake S-based CPU

No complicated setup

Pricing & Availability

Polymega can be configured now starting at $449.99 USD for the Base Unit, with modules available for $79.99 each at Polymega's website.

About Playmaji

Playmaji, Inc. is a California-based specialty developer, producer, and manufacturer of next-generation video game-related products for new and retro game consoles. The team has a diverse background and has shipped products such as AAA video games Ratchet & Clank and Titanfall, digital storefronts Google Chrome Store, Vizio M-Series TVs, and the Roku 2, 3, and 4K TV boxes. To learn more about Playmaji and Polymega, please visit https://www.polymega.com .

