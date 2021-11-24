Universal Music Group Launches Company's First-Ever Global Holiday Campaign

New and Exclusive Merchandise Available from More than 50 Artists including The Beastie Boys, Lady Gaga, Bob Marley, The Rolling Stones, Yungblud and More

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the company's first-ever global holiday campaign will kick-off in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, spanning new and exclusive merchandise from more than 50 Artists including The Beastie Boys, Lady Gaga, Bob Marley, The Rolling Stones, Yungblud and many more.

Powered by the UMG's innovative recommendation engine, the campaign will feature a Holiday Gift Guide to help fans and Superfans locate the perfect gift while viewing new merchandise, past favorites and one-of-a-kind items and unique holiday bundles from artists participating in the campaign. Click here to get started!

For the first time, UMG is launching the UMusic Gift Card across 25 artist sites including Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, as well as iconic record labels Blue Note and Motown and online retailers Sound of Vinyl and uDiscover. Fans will be able to purchase a UMusic Gift Card for any dollar amount on the newly launched, dedicated website.

Additionally, any resident of the 50 U.S. states (& D.C.) will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $500 e-gift card with the purchase of a single $100 e-gift card before December 31, 2021. Limit of three entries per person regardless of entry method. (No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules and free entry information.)

In time for Giving Tuesday, UMG is giving back with World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. As part of the campaign, UMG is donating 15,000 meals, building on the company's multi-year support of the organization. WCK has created a new model for disaster response through its work helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Since its founding, WCK has served millions of meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.

Richelle Parham, President of Global E-Commerce and Business Development, said, "With UMG's first-ever global holiday campaign, we're bringing artists and their fans closer than ever for the holidays. With new and exclusive merchandise, fan favorite products and unique holiday bundles, as well as our innovative new UMusic Gift Card, we're offering more ways than ever to make this holiday season more musical. For the fans and superfans on your list, you will be able find the perfect gift from many of your favorite artists through our UMG holiday campaign."

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.



