eDreams ODIGEO's leading travel subscription service Prime hits 2 million members after tripling its subscriber base in just one year

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, one of the world's largest online travel companies; number two in flights globally and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe, is delighted to announce its market-leading travel subscription service, Prime, has reached 2 million members.

Prime is an exclusive, personalised service that gives subscribers access to the best offers in flights, hotels and car rental, enabling members to enjoy the most flexible, convenient and affordable travel options while also making important savings.

As demand for leisure travel continues to rebound strongly, the service has seen a huge surge in demand just six months after hitting the 1 million subscribers milestone, with membership almost tripling in just one year. The strong performance and growth of Prime proves that the subscription model is increasingly attractive for travellers around the world. Based on the continued success of Prime, the Company forecasts to reach 7.25 million members by fiscal year 2025.

Almost two fifths (39%) of flights bookings made with eDreams ODIGEO's travel agency brands (eDreams, Opodo and GO Voyages) are for Prime members, with subscribers 2-3 times more likely to book additional trips than non-Prime members. The service has proven popular across all traveller profiles and age groups, and notably with those aged 18-35.

Since launching in 2017, Prime members have travelled a total of 16,105 million km and visited 215 countries around the world. The longest distance travelled in one single route by a Prime member has been almost 6,000 km, practically a half of the Earth's diameter. The most popular destinations among subscribers include Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan and London while August is the most popular time of year to travel.

Commenting on the milestone, Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are delighted to celebrate reaching two million Prime subscribers just six months after hitting the one million member milestone. We are thrilled to continue offering our members the best and most personalised travel products to help them get the most out of their holidays.

"Our tech-led approach and unrivalled scale in flight, as the number two provider globally, have helped drive Prime's success. While subscription services are very popular across other areas of our lives, Prime is the world's first travel subscription service offering more personalised, flexible travelling solutions best suited to our individual members' needs. It has helped us deepen our relationship with our customers and better understand their increasing expectations around value for money, choice and convenience when booking holidays.

"As travel and consumer demand continue to evolve in the post-pandemic world, we believe our strategic approach and market-leading products will enable us to remain at the forefront of the future of travel, tomorrow and beyond."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 45 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 660 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 2 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements regarding eDreams ODIGEO's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning future events and financial and operational development, including with respect to the number of Prime members. Words such as "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions which imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in relation to general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer confidence and spending patterns and disruptions affecting the travel industry. As a result, eDreams ODIGEOs's actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and eDreams ODIGEO does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

