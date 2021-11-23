App in the Air Launches 'Upload a Vax, Give a Vax' Donation Campaign to Support Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines ~Travel App to Donate a Vaccine for Every Vaccine Uploaded to the App through New Digital Health Passport Features

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App in the Air, the leading personal travel assistant for 6+ million frequent flyers, announces a new addition to the app, a digital health passport. With this new app feature, users will be able to upload their COVID tests and vaccine cards digitally, helping to make travel in today's world more seamless. App in the Air is the all-in-one resource for frequent flyers because of its ability to track all flight itineraries, hotel reservations, travel requirements per destination, and now, proof of vaccination and testing, directly in travelers' pockets.

According to App in the Air's CEO and Founder Bayram Annakov, the first priority within the tourism industry should be working towards getting the tests and vaccines distributed evenly throughout the world. In partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that helps vaccinate almost half the world's children against infectious diseases, App in the Air is supporting vaccine equity by pledging $25,000 USD to the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) helping to ensure the most vulnerable in low-income countries can be protected with vaccines.

"We want people to be able to freely and safely travel and recognize that vaccine requirements slow that down. Our first step is to acknowledge the inequalities throughout the globe surrounding access to COVID-19 vaccines, and act on it now to do our part to help not only our travelers but the communities they fly to," says Bayram Annakov, CEO and Founder of App in the Air.

"In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, vaccine inequity combined with the rising threat of variants means it is more important than ever for the private and public health sectors to act together," said Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director, Resource Mobilisation, Private Sector Partnerships & Innovative Finance at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "We are thankful to App in the Air for their pledge and for joining the Aviation Coalition that jointly donates to COVAX to support COVID-19 vaccination in low-income countries."

Additionally, by utilizing Safe Travel by Affinidi, a technology company that enables authenticated health test results within seconds, App in the Air will deliver travelers a solution that verifies COVID-19 health credentials through the platform. This will offer an in-app verifiable QR technology for a seamless travel experience while preserving privacy. The system is designed to work by directing travelers to partner testing providers whose results can be uploaded directly into the app to be used at check-in.

Top features include ability to upload PCR tests and vaccine cards digitally; real-time alerts notifying travelers if they need to upload a test for their destination; access to a personal QR code, similar to the app's boarding pass feature; assistance finding and booking lab appointments. For more information on App in the Air visit https://www.appintheair.com/.

