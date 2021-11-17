wuddi Carsharing, the Shared Mobility subsidiary of the BERESA Group, automates internal fleet management in collaboration with Ridecell

wuddi GmbH, as a subsidiary of BERESA Group, one of the largest Mercedes-Benz dealers in Germany, is using the Ridecell Fleet IoT Automation Platform for its car sharing business to improve operations and meet the growing demand for contactless car rentals after the pandemic.

MÜNSTER, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- wuddi and Ridecell Inc ., the leading platform powering digital transformations and automation for fleet-based businesses, announced today that they are partnering to expand the carsharing operations. wuddi will use the Ridecell Fleet IoT Automation Platform to ensure operational efficiency across carsharing locations. With wuddi, Ridecell is adding another customer to its expanding European operations. The Ridecell fleet automation platform automates fleet maintenance jobs to help operators lower costs, optimize operations and maintenance, and digitize all related processes.

"With wuddi, the BERESA Group is actively creating a new area of business addressing a growing customer need for flexible mobility and ownership models," says Manuel Schlottbom, Managing Director of wuddi. "More and more companies and consumers want sustainable (e-)mobility with digital booking processes to set up their vehicle fleet efficiently and reduce CO2 emissions. Our sharing offer meets exactly these requirements. Expanding to more locations, with Ridecell as our fleet operations and management partner means we can automate many services and maintenance tasks, which keeps our cars on the road longer and our customers happy."

Ridecell Fleet IoT Automation minimizes fleet downtime and service costs while maximizing revenue opportunities by keeping vehicles clean, safe and on the road. Using machine learning and data modeling, the Ridecell platform automates fleet tasks and labor management, shortening the time it takes to generate, dispatch and service a vehicle-related job in the field from hours to minutes. These operational improvements ensure there are always enough available vehicles to meet demand, cars are in the right place at the right time, and customers digitally access cars that are safe and ready to go.

wuddi Carsharing currently has vehicles in and around Münster with plans to expand regionally. In the wake of the pandemic, Mobility-as-a-Service options have been a popular dealership value-add for both consumers and corporations who want an easy way to access vehicle rentals.

"COVID increased the demand for short-term vehicle rentals among corporations and consumers, and we are seeing more dealerships, like Beresa, expand their services to include carsharing," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Ridecell ensures the fleet is kept in peak condition for customer safety and satisfaction and to maximize operational efficiencies."

About wuddi

wuddi is the digital carsharing provider for Münster and the Münsterland. wuddi vehicles can be booked flexibly and individually according to your own needs – so you only pay if you drive. There are no fixed monthly costs and no contract term. From registration to booking, everything runs digitally at wuddi via the app. The app also handles the collection and return of the vehicles. Thus you can become a customer and book your wuddi within 10 minutes.

Founded in 2019, the start-up now has more than 450 vehicles in its fleet, of which more than 60 are in car sharing.

About Ridecell

Ridecell Inc. is leading the way in the digital transformation of fleet businesses and operations. The Fleet IoT (Internet of Things) Automation solutions of Ridecell modernize and monetize fleets by combining data insights with digital vehicle control to turn today's manual processes into automated workflows. The result is unmatched levels of efficiency and control for shared services, motorpools, rental, and logistic fleets.

Today Ridecell powers some of the most successful fleet businesses in cities across Europe and North America, including Gig Car Share from AAA, and Toyota Sweden. Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Madrid, Paris, Berlin and Pune India.

