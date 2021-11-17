Fortis Announces Key Talent Acquisition To Support The Growth Of Its Utah Commercial Lending Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, announced the hiring of four new banking teams in Salt Lake City, UT.

Mr. Kristopher Adams will be responsible for the continued expansion and growth of the Fortis SBA Lending strategy. Mr. Michael Borys, Mr. Jon Moir and Ms. Lindsey Williams will lead teams in the Utah Commercial Banking market.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our presence in Utah, furthering our commitment to serving the market and supporting the local community," stated Chris Luce, Fortis Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Fortis continues to build teams of bankers who bring breadth and depth of industry experience and do not require layers of middle management to be successful. We are fortunate to have welcomed nine veteran bankers over the past year in both Colorado and Utah."

"Our new teams fit perfectly into the Fortis business model that our clients have come to appreciate and expect," stated Josh Peters, Fortis' Chief Lending Officer. "We expect consistent growth within our commercial, specialty and treasury management departments and look forward to the continued expansion of our SBA products and offerings. Our focus on the development of our people and products will enhance our market position as our clients continue to grow, so they can focus on what matters most to them: running their businesses."

"Bankers chose Fortis because of our lack of bureaucracy," continued Mr. Luce. "This gives them the ability to better serve their clients compared to the regional or money center banks. We reward our bankers with a simple, performance-based compensation model that continues to deliver superior results to our clients."

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

