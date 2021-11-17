Ceredex Value Advisors Names Jennifer Graff Portfolio Manager of Large Cap Value Strategies

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceredex Value Advisors, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. with $9.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021, announced that Jennifer Graff, managing director, has been appointed portfolio manager of the firm's large-cap value (LCV) strategies, effective November 1, 2021.

In this role, Graff joins Mills Riddick, chief investment officer, on the portfolio management team of all large-cap value products and strategies, including the Virtus Ceredex Large-Cap Value Equity Fund (Class I: STVTX) and the Ceredex Large Cap Value Equity CIT. Riddick remains Ceredex's CIO and senior portfolio manager of large-cap value equity strategies.

"We are delighted to elevate Jennifer to this position in recognition of her expertise with large-cap value strategies," said Riddick. "As Ceredex continues growing and building upon our legacy of identifying value across the equity markets, Jennifer's experience makes this both a seamless transition and an important recognition as we seek to guide our institutional and individual clients toward their investment goals."

"It's a true privilege to earn our clients' trust and manage their hard-earned investment dollars," said Graff. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside Mills and the entire Ceredex investment team as we look to identify compelling opportunities in undervalued companies with attractive upside potential."

Graff has worked with Riddick and the Ceredex investment team for the past 20 years as an analyst and possesses in-depth knowledge of the large-cap value space. She joined the firm in 2001, initially starting as an analyst with Ceredex's predecessor parent firm, Trusco Capital Management. Most recently, she was a director and senior research analyst with Ceredex, covering the industrials and materials sectors. Graff earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of Central Florida. She has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder since 2003.

About Ceredex Value Advisors

With value equity investing roots tracing back to 1989, Ceredex Value Advisors has a strong history of identifying value across the equity markets. Their experienced investment team applies fundamental research to seek out compelling opportunities in undervalued companies with attractive upside potential. Their expertise spans the market-cap spectrum, and we manage large-, mid-, and small-cap value equity portfolios. The firm's name—a blend of "cerebral" and "dexterity"—captures our distinctive approach. In their view, both intellect and deft execution are required to craft portfolios that can deliver consistent returns through a variety of market conditions. Ceredex manages assets for institutional and individual clients through separately managed accounts and subadvisory relationships that include mutual funds, collective investment trusts, and offshore funds (UCITS). Ceredex is an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors.

Risk Considerations

Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk.

Value Stocks: Value stocks are subject to the risk that the broad market may not recognize their intrinsic value.

Market Volatility: Local, regional, or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on the portfolio and its investments, including hampering the ability of the portfolio manager(s) to invest the portfolio's assets as intended.

