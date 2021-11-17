Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Baidu is bringing innovation across the consumer, enterprise and public sector with our commitment to AI," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our AI Cloud is helping businesses better serve customers and move faster with greater efficiency. We are building Baidu Apollo smart transportation and intelligent driving to smoothen traffic congestion, accelerate the move to EV and reduce traffic accidents."
"Baidu Core delivered another solid quarter, powered by our AI cloud revenue growing 73% year over year," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "With a diversified AI portfolio, including cloud services, smart transportation, smart devices, self-driving, smart EV and robotaxi, we are well positioned for long-term growth."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q3
Q2
Q3
ADS, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
28,232
31,350
31,921
4,954
13%
2%
Operating income
6,156
3,463
2,308
358
(63%)
(33%)
Operating income (non-GAAP) 2
7,636
5,653
4,708
731
(38%)
(17%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu
13,678
(583)
(16,559)
(2,570)
-
2740%
Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) 2
6,988
5,359
5,090
790
(27%)
(5%)
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
39.79
(1.70)
(48.18)
(7.48)
-
2734%
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 2
20.35
15.41
14.66
2.28
(28%)
(5%)
Adjusted EBITDA 2
9,073
7,295
5,962
925
(34%)
(18%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32%
23%
19%
19%
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.4434 as of September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).
Baidu Core
Q3
Q2
Q3
(In millions, unaudited)
2020
2021
2021
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
21,379
24,041
24,661
3,827
15%
3%
Operating income
7,404
4,619
3,718
577
(50%)
(20%)
Operating income (non-GAAP) 2
8,505
6,467
5,823
904
(32%)
(10%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu Core
14,368
172
(15,625)
(2,425)
-
-
Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) 2
7,486
5,942
5,855
909
(22%)
(1%)
Adjusted EBITDA2
9,822
7,991
6,994
1,085
(29%)
(12%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46%
33%
28%
28%
Other Highlights
Corporate
- Q3 21 net loss includes a RMB 18.9 billion non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments arising from quarterly fair-value adjustment.
- ESG:
- Baidu donated RMB 90 million to help Henan province cope with its recent natural disaster.
- Xiaodu launched "visual assistance" to enable visually impaired voice control and on-demand screen-text reading for a smoother audio experience.
- In October, Baidu established a Data Management Committee, to consolidate its existing committees on data management, data privacy & protection and data security, to further improve its policies and oversight around data management.
AI Cloud
- Baidu releases end-to-end AI cloud solution, powered by Kunlun AI chip and PaddlePaddle deep learning framework, to help financial services firms digitize and automate their operational processes, enlisting leading customers like China Life and Bank of Jiangsu.
- Lijiang, a UNESCO Heritage Site with 800-year old bridges and waterways, is using Baidu smart-city cloud to keep the city safe and clean for visitors. Leveraging the digitalization of tourist areas, Baidu AI solution helps local authorities timely detect and address infractions, e.g., illegal parking and littering.
- Tongxiang, Zhejiang (province) signed with Baidu to enable its manufacturing-based enterprises with Baidu AI solutions, allowing Baidu to further penetrate into industrial Internet.
- Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 24 cities, tripling year over year, based on contract amount over RMB10 million.
Intelligent Driving
- Apollo L4 has accumulated over 10 million test miles, up 189% year over year, and has received 411 autonomous driving permits, reflecting Apollo's broad geographic coverage and wide-ranging test scenarios.
- Rides provided by Apollo Go doubled sequentially, which are available in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha and Cangzhou.
- WM Motor, a Chinese EV OEM, signed with Baidu to install Apollo Navigation Pilot (ANP) in its new W6 SUV, taking the total makes that have partnered with Apollo for self-driving and infotainment solutions to 31.
Other Growth Initiatives
- Xiaodu ranks No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for Q2 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.
- In August 2021, Xiaodu completed Series B financing at a valuation of US$5.1 billion with Baidu retaining super-majority shareholding.
Mobile Ecosystem
- In September, Baidu App's MAUs reached 607 million, up 12% year over year, and daily logged in users reached an all-time high of 79%, reflecting positive user experience.
- Managed Page reached 43% of Baidu Core Q3 online marketing revenue, through continuous marketing-cloud enhancements, such as expanded e-commerce features and tools.
- The open nature of Baidu's Internet infrastructure is leading to top smartphone makers to select Baidu's smart mini program as the landing page for their browser search.
iQIYI
- iQIYI subscribers reached 104 million in September 2021, creating a strong foundation to provide innovative, self-developed blockbusters.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB 31.9 billion ($4.95 billion), increasing 13% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 24.7 billion ($3.83 billion), increasing 15% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.5 billion ($3.02 billion), up 6% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 5.2 billion ($806 million), up 76% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.6 billion ($1.18 billion), increasing 6% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 16.1 billion ($2.50 billion), increasing 26% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, content costs and cost of goods sold related to new AI business.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 7.3 billion ($1.14 billion), increasing 56% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.
Research and development expense was RMB 6.2 billion ($957 million), increasing 35% year over year, primarily related to personnel-related expenses.
Operating income was RMB 2.3 billion ($358 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.7 billion ($577 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 15%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.7 billion ($731 million). Baidu Core non-GAAP operating income was RMB 5.8 billion ($904 million), and Baidu Core non-GAAP operating margin was 24%.
Total other loss, net was RMB 21.5 billion ($3.34 billion), which included a RMB 18.9 billion non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments. Such quarterly fair-value adjustment may result in further net income volatility in the future.
Income tax benefit was RMB 1.8 billion ($286 million), compared to an income tax expense of RMB 1.6 billion for Q3 '20, primarily due to an increase in deferred tax benefit recognized on fair value loss of long-term investments and deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.
Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB 16.6 billion ($2.57 billion), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB 48.18 ($7.48). Net loss attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 15.6 billion ($2.43 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.1 billion ($790 million), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 14.66 ($2.28). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.9 billion ($909 million).
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 6.0 billion ($925 million). Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 7.0 billion ($1.09 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 28%.
As of September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 194.6 billion ($30.20 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 183.6 billion ($28.49 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 691 million ($108 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 2.9 billion ($449 million).
Financial Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2021, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 31.0 billion ($4.81 billion) and RMB 34.0 billion ($5.27 billion), representing a growth rate of 2% to 12% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between 5% and 16% year over year.
The COVID-19 situation in China is evolving and business visibility is limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties.
Conference Call Information
Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 17, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 17, 2021, Beijing Time).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.
For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8590343. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter " 8590343".
In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 24 2021:
International:
+61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID:
8590343
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agency, and share-based compensation expenses.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
20,201
20,828
21,050
3,267
Others
8,031
10,522
10,871
1,687
Total revenues
28,232
31,350
31,921
4,954
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
12,815
15,897
16,126
2,503
Selling, general and administrative(1)
4,700
5,707
7,320
1,136
Research and development(1)
4,561
6,283
6,167
957
Total costs and expenses
22,076
27,887
29,613
4,596
Operating income
6,156
3,463
2,308
358
Other income (loss):
Interest income
1,297
1,342
1,462
227
Interest expense
(755)
(845)
(880)
(137)
Foreign exchange (loss) income, net
(271)
(36)
7
1
Share of loss from equity method investments
(546)
(4)
(4)
(1)
Others, net
9,169
(2,887)
(22,079)
(3,426)
Total other income (loss), net
8,894
(2,430)
(21,494)
(3,336)
Income (loss) before income taxes
15,050
1,033
(19,186)
(2,978)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,618
2,197
(1,839)
(286)
Net income (loss)
13,432
(1,164)
(17,347)
(2,692)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(246)
(581)
(788)
(122)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
13,678
(583)
(16,559)
(2,570)
Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
40.21
(1.70)
(48.18)
(7.48)
-Diluted
39.79
(1.70)
(48.18)
(7.48)
Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
5.03
(0.21)
(6.02)
(0.93)
-Diluted
4.97
(0.21)
(6.02)
(0.93)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,719
2,782
2,778
2,778
-Diluted
2,747
2,782
2,778
2,778
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
81
112
74
11
Selling, general and administrative
403
483
353
55
Research and development
930
1,521
921
144
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,414
2,116
1,348
210
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
35,782
40,701
6,317
Restricted cash
758
10,773
1,672
Short-term investments, net
126,402
143,127
22,213
Accounts receivable, net
8,668
8,704
1,351
Amounts due from related parties
726
947
147
Other current assets, net
11,006
11,142
1,728
Total current assets
183,342
215,394
33,428
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
17,508
20,722
3,216
Licensed copyrights, net
6,435
7,293
1,132
Produced content, net
6,556
9,598
1,490
Intangible assets, net
2,022
1,769
275
Goodwill
22,248
22,605
3,508
Long-term investments, net
76,233
74,012
11,486
Amounts due from related parties
3,438
3,485
541
Deferred tax assets, net
1,674
2,567
398
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,804
10,491
1,628
Other non-current assets
3,448
16,420
2,547
Total non-current assets
149,366
168,962
26,221
Total assets
332,708
384,356
59,649
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
3,016
3,990
619
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
36,716
40,461
6,279
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
12,626
13,525
2,099
Deferred income
158
99
15
Long-term loans, current portion
7,427
659
102
Convertible senior notes, current portion
4,752
4,808
746
Notes payable, current portion
-
5,793
899
Amounts due to related parties
1,324
1,824
283
Operating lease liabilities
2,366
2,756
428
Total current liabilities
68,385
73,915
11,470
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
97
119
18
Deferred revenue
686
197
31
Amounts due to related parties
3,543
3,318
515
Long-term loans
-
12,768
1,982
Notes payable
48,408
48,438
7,517
Convertible senior notes
11,927
12,671
1,967
Deferred tax liabilities
3,067
3,377
524
Operating lease liabilities
4,693
4,900
760
Other non-current liabilities
59
92
14
Total non-current liabilities
72,480
85,880
13,328
Total liabilities
140,865
159,795
24,798
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
3,102
7,916
1,229
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
182,696
211,378
32,805
Noncontrolling interests
6,045
5,267
817
Total equity
188,741
216,645
33,622
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
332,708
384,356
59,649
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim & adj(2)
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu Core
iQIYI
Elim & adj(2)
Baidu, Inc.
Total revenues
21,379
7,188
(335)
28,232
24,041
7,608
(299)
31,350
24,661
7,589
(329)
31,921
3,827
1,178
(51)
4,954
YOY
15%
6%
13%
QOQ
3%
(0%)
2%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
6,728
6,363
(276)
12,815
9,289
6,869
(261)
15,897
9,370
7,028
(272)
16,126
1,454
1,091
(42)
2,503
Selling, general and administrative (1)
3,354
1,364
(18)
4,700
4,526
1,185
(4)
5,707
6,089
1,246
(15)
7,320
945
193
(2)
1,136
Research and development (1)
3,893
671
(3)
4,561
5,607
676
-
6,283
5,484
683
-
6,167
851
106
-
957
Total costs and expenses
13,975
8,398
(297)
22,076
19,422
8,730
(265)
27,887
20,943
8,957
(287)
29,613
3,250
1,390
(44)
4,596
YOY
Cost of revenues
39%
10%
26%
Selling, general and administrative
82%
(9%)
56%
Research and development
41%
2%
35%
Cost and expenses
50%
7%
34%
Operating income (loss)
7,404
(1,210)
(38)
6,156
4,619
(1,122)
(34)
3,463
3,718
(1,368)
(42)
2,308
577
(212)
(7)
358
YOY
(50%)
13%
(63%)
QOQ
(20%)
22%
(33%)
Operating margin
35%
(17%)
22%
19%
(15%)
11%
15%
(18%)
7%
Add: total other income (loss), net
8,827
67
8,894
(2,204)
(226)
-
(2,430)
(21,163)
(331)
-
(21,494)
(3,285)
(51)
-
(3,336)
Less: income tax expense (benefit)
1,599
19
1,618
2,167
30
-
2,197
(1,848)
9
-
(1,839)
(287)
1
-
(286)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI
264
13
(523)
(3)
(246)
76
19
(676)
(3)
(581)
28
22
(838)
(3)
(788)
4
4
(130)
(3)
(122)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
14,368
(1,175)
485
13,678
172
(1,397)
642
(583)
(15,625)
(1,730)
796
(16,559)
(2,425)
(268)
123
(2,570)
YOY
-
47%
-
QOQ
-
24%
2740%
Net margin
67%
(16%)
48%
1%
(18%)
(2%)
(63%)
(23%)
(52%)
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
8,505
(831)
7,636
6,467
(780)
5,653
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
904
(166)
731
YOY
(32%)
29%
(38%)
QOQ
(10%)
38%
(17%)
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
40%
(12%)
27%
27%
(10%)
18%
24%
(14%)
15%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
7,486
(830)
6,988
5,942
(1,065)
5,359
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
909
(217)
790
YOY
(22%)
69%
(27%)
QOQ
(1%)
31%
(5%)
Net margin (non-GAAP)
35%
(12%)
25%
25%
(14%)
17%
24%
(18%)
16%
Adjusted EBITDA
9,822
(711)
9,073
7,991
(662)
7,295
6,994
(990)
5,962
1,085
(153)
925
YOY
(29%)
39%
(34%)
QOQ
(12%)
50%
(18%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46%
(10%)
32%
33%
(9%)
23%
28%
(13%)
19%
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
29
52
81
69
43
112
34
40
74
5
6
11
Selling, general and administrative
187
216
403
274
209
483
196
157
353
30
25
55
Research and development
846
84
930
1,443
78
1,521
837
84
921
131
13
144
Total share-based compensation
1,062
352
1,414
1,786
330
2,116
1,067
281
1,348
166
44
210
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2020 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
9,716
(1,929)
7,787
9,362
(1,426)
7,936
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
844
(323)
521
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(6,576)
343
(6,233)
(12,220)
58
(12,162)
(15,857)
1,885
(13,972)
(2,461)
293
(2,168)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(4,387)
238
(4,149)
5,256
801
6,057
7,744
867
8,611
1,201
135
1,336
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(77)
(113)
(190)
(342)
(92)
(434)
(47)
(21)
(68)
(8)
(3)
(11)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash
(1,324)
(1,461)
(2,785)
2,056
(659)
1,397
(2,724)
650
(2,074)
(424)
102
(322)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
16,597
5,280
21,877
44,756
7,395
52,151
46,812
6,736
53,548
7,266
1,045
8,311
At end of period
15,273
3,819
19,092
46,812
6,736
53,548
44,088
7,386
51,474
6,842
1,147
7,989
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
9,716
(1,929)
7,787
9,362
(1,426)
7,936
5,436
(2,081)
3,355
844
(323)
521
Less: Capital expenditures
(1,417)
(90)
(1,507)
(2,435)
(61)
(2,496)
(2,548)
(116)
(2,664)
(395)
(18)
(413)
Free cash flow
8,299
(2,019)
6,280
6,927
(1,487)
5,440
2,888
(2,197)
691
449
(341)
108
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2020 (RMB)
June 30, 2021 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (RMB)
September 30, 2021 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
7,404
(1,210)
6,156
4,619
(1,122)
3,463
3,718
(1,368)
2,308
577
(212)
358
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,062
352
1,414
1,786
330
2,116
1,067
281
1,348
166
44
210
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
39
27
66
62
12
74
62
14
76
10
2
12
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
976
-
976
151
-
151
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
8,505
(831)
7,636
6,467
(780)
5,653
5,823
(1,073)
4,708
904
(166)
731
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,317
120
1,437
1,524
118
1,642
1,171
83
1,254
181
13
194
Adjusted EBITDA
9,822
(711)
9,073
7,991
(662)
7,295
6,994
(990)
5,962
1,085
(153)
925
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
14,368
(1,175)
13,678
172
(1,397)
(583)
(15,625)
(1,730)
(16,559)
(2,425)
(268)
(2,570)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,056
352
1,252
1,777
330
1,947
1,086
281
1,231
169
44
191
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
38
27
55
55
12
62
55
14
63
9
2
10
Add: Disposal loss (gain)
(5)
-
(5)
-
(45)
(28)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
-
-
-
205
2
206
3,187
29
3,202
494
5
497
Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments
(8,855)
(39)
(8,880)
3,180
(9)
3,175
18,970
8
18,974
2,944
1
2,945
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
556
3
558
190
32
207
36
3
38
6
-
6
Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
90
-
90
14
-
14
Add: Contingent loss(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
976
-
976
151
-
151
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)
328
2
330
363
10
373
(2,920)
(5)
(2,925)
(453)
(1)
(454)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
7,486
(830)
6,988
5,942
(1,065)
5,359
5,855
(1,400)
5,090
909
(217)
790
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
39.79
(1.70)
(48.18)
(7.48)
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling
0.04
0.02
0.49
0.08
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
(19.48)
17.09
62.35
9.68
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
20.35
15.41
14.66
2.28
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their
(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.
(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.
(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.
