ZENVIA Reports Q3 2021

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2021 -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading customer experience communications platform in Latin America empowering businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle, announces its third quarter 2021 summarized operating and financial metrics. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY), unless otherwise noted.

Continued solid client and revenue growth

Number of active customers grew by 24.4% to 11,302

Net Revenues increased 43.7% to R$163.7 million

Revenues Beyond SMS Termination continues to drive profitable growth, reaching 32.0% of total revenues in the quarter

Net Revenue Expansion rate (NRE) reached 122%, +10p.p. vs Q3 2020

Strong gross profit and margin expansion

Adjusted gross profit reached R$57.8 million , +61.5% vs Q3 2020

Adjusted gross margin expanded 3.9p.p to 35.3%

Adjusted Gross profit from Beyond SMS Termination represented 66% of total in Q3 2021, with strong sequential mix improved since Q1 2021

M&A enhancing value offering

D1 platform empowers companies to design hyper contextualized communication experiences by enabling multichannel journeys based on a single customer view layer ( Link

SenseData strengthens our solutions in Customer Success by enabling businesses to create communication actions and specific 360º customer journeys, supported by a customized proprietary scorecard. ( Link

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "I am pleased with what we have delivered in this quarter. The double-digit growth in both revenue and gross profit, combined with the record gross margin since the first quarter of 2019, are aligned with what we promised investors during our IPO process in July. The acquisitions of D1, early in the quarter, and of SenseData, already in November, enhances our value offering, allowing us to continue expanding gross margin in the next couple years.

While I am confident in our ability to continue expanding our revenue base and profitability organically, we will continue pursuing acquisitions of businesses and technologies that increase new product offerings, pool of talent and capabilities and, additionally, will help us penetrate new markets, driving the disruption of customer experience communications.

The execution of our business plan, supported by our robust customer experience communications platform, our distinguished market positioning and our talented people, will create the necessary conditions for Zenvia's continuous growth."

Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated Revenue of BRL 163.7 million grew by 43.7% in the quarter, reflecting a 24.4% higher number of active customers and consolidation of acquisitions, combined with a 10 p.p. increase in Net Revenue Expansion rate to 122%. This strong result demonstrates our ability to continue expanding our client base and, at the same time, improve our revenue mix. It is important to highlight that Q3 2021 only consolidates two months (August and September) of D1.

Revenue from Beyond SMS Termination, which carry higher gross margins, represented 32.0% of total revenue in the quarter, doubling from Q1 2021 attesting solid execution and leading to improved profitability.

During the quarter we launched Instagram as a new communication channel, with encouraging results at the very early stage. We have currently over 300 active customers managing Instagram traffic.

Profitability

Reflecting the improved revenue mix, Adjusted Gross Profit increased a solid 61.5% in the quarter to BRL 57.8 million, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 3.9 p.p. to 35.3%, a record since Q1 2019.

Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination reached 60.0% of total, with a strong mix improvement since Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2021 was negative BRL 7.8 million. Excluding the impacts related to acquisitions earn-outs, normalized EBITDA in 9M21 was BRL 4.1 million.

