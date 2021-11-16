SSEK Law Firm Continues to Investigate Hancock Whitney Broker Robin Platt Over Investors' Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Losses

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are an investor who lost money after you were sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products, seek legal advice today as you may have grounds for a FINRA arbitration case.

Our seasoned Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) attorneys are continuing to investigate Hancock Whitney Investment Services broker Robin Platt for selling and marketing investments of this off-shore entity to multiple Latin American customers. Platt currently faces claims of misrepresentations and unsuitability.

Platt's BrokerCheck record lists other disclosures dating back to 2017:

May 2021 : This Northstar Financial Services ( Bermuda ) investor is requesting $1.25M in damages. He contends that Platt unsuitably recommended and misrepresented Northstar ( Bermuda ) annuities to him in 2016.

June 2017 : This variable annuity claim, requesting $50K in damages, was denied.

Platt has worked for 22 years in the industry. Other firms where Platt used to be work include Allstate Financial Advisors, Allstate Financial Services, PNC Investments, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors, SunTrust Securities, AG Edwards & Sons.

Northstar (Bermuda), which sold annuities and other investment products to investors, is currently in liquidation after filing for bankruptcy. In September 2020, the off-shore entity was only able to report $8M in assets and a much larger deficit. Owner Greg Lindberg is serving time in prison and is suspected of having funneled money from Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda).

Meanwhile, brokers and their brokerage firms have earned high commissions from selling these off-shore products to customers, including many investors who should never have been sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) annuities such as:

Global VIP Elite

Global Index Product

Global Advantage Plus Series

Global Interest Accumulator

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (SSEK Law Firm at investorlawyers.com) has filed FINRA arbitration claims against many of the broker-dealers, including Hancock Whitney Investment Services, whose financial advisors sold these Northstar (Bermuda) products to customers.

Many of these investors wanted a haven for their money. Instead, they were sold products that were much riskier and had fewer protections than US-based investments, resulting in high investment losses.

