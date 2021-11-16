National Dentex Acquires Fager Dental Lab

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fager Dental Lab in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania has been acquired by National Dentex Labs ("NDX") it was announced today. The deal adds one of Pennsylvania's premier dental labs to the rapidly expanding NDX network of dental labs. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Led by Charles B. Fager, Fager Dental Lab is known for its custom complex digital products including crowns, bridges and implant restorations through CAD/CAM fabrication. Says Fager, "Choosing to partner with NDX was an easy decision for us. In them, we have found a business partner who shares our common values and goal of delivering exceptional quality to our dental customers using cutting-edge technology."

As NDX continues to expand nationally, the company is also investing heavily in the innovations and the talent necessary to better serve dentists, specialists and dental service organizations ("DSOs"). Says Tom Daulton, Chief Executive Officer of NDX, "It is important to NDX that we have strong local relationships in all of the markets we serve. This latest acquisition will allow us to better serve the dentists in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania market with the latest, most innovative restorative dental solutions available. We are thrilled to have the Fager Dental Lab team join our growing NDX family of dental labs."

Throughout the last six years, NDX has grown organically and through acquisitions to become the country's largest network of dental labs. The company has a reputation for providing best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America and employs more than 4,000 dental professionals.

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. For more information, please visit www.nationaldentex.com.

