Mythic Introduces Compact Quad-AMP PCIe Card for High-Performance Edge AI Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic, the pioneering AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, today unveiled its new MP10304 PCIe card which features four M1076 Mythic Analog Matrix Processors (AMPs), delivering up to 100 TOPs of AI performance and supporting up to 320 million weights for complex AI workloads at less than 25W of power. The combination of high-performance and power-efficiency in a compact form factor makes the MP10304 PCIe card ideal for edge AI applications in video security, commercial drones, and product inspection in manufacturing.

The MP10304 PCIe card can be configured to run large DNN models utilizing the combined AI compute of all four AMPs for high-definition camera applications that need to detect smaller objects with minimal or no downscaling, for example in commercial drones and physical security. The MP10304 can also run a set of smaller DNN models for applications that process and analyze independent video streams concurrently from multiple cameras, such as network video recorders (NVRs).

"We continue to see increased compute requirements for edge AI applications, including the ability to run multiple models simultaneously. The MP10304 is ideal for this type of use case, making it easy to run object detection followed by further classification of the detected object, for example," said Tim Vehling, senior vice president, product & business development at Mythic. "In addition, the MP10304 can also leverage its 100 TOPS of AI compute for manufacturing applications where a complex model will ingest data from a high-definition camera to accurately detect assembly defects."

Integrating four M1076 AMPs, the MP10304 PCIe card offers 4X the performance of each M1076, packaged in a compact half-height, half-length PCIe card, offering an unparalleled combination of performance and power-efficiency for embedded edge AI applications. With the MP10304, complex AI networks can be deployed in edge appliance and network video recorders (NVRs) to ingest video data from many cameras in the field, and complex networks can be deployed at high resolution for applications requiring high accuracy. Mythic currently supports object detection, classification, and low-latency human body pose estimation. Other popular models such as depth estimation and image segmentation will be available soon.

Mythic's Founder and CEO, Mike Henry, will be discussing the groundbreaking Mythic AMP platform at the 2021 Edge AI Summit. His presentation, "Solving the Edge AI Challenge with Analog Compute," will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. PST.

To learn more about the MP10304 PCIe card, please visit: https://www.mythic-ai.com/products/.

About Mythic

Mythic has developed a unified hardware and software platform featuring its unique Mythic Analog Compute Engine (Mythic ACE™) to deliver revolutionary power, cost, and performance that shatters digital barriers preventing AI innovation at the edge. The Mythic Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™) makes it much easier and more affordable to deploy powerful AI solutions, from the data center to the edge device. The company has raised over $165.2 million to-date and has offices in Redwood City, CA and Austin, TX.

