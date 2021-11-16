Custom Color 3D Printing Secures 3D Color Printing Leadership Position - Announces Major Investments with HP and others

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Color 3D Printing (Custom Color), the world's largest, most innovative 3D color printing service, is pleased to announce that it is finalizing a deal for a new 20,000+ square foot production facility in Chicago's West Loop to support its recent acquisition of 32 HP Jet Fusion 580 printers. Custom Color is expanding operations to meet growing demand from companies producing highly personalized 3D color printed products and parts.

Custom Color 3D Printing is the world leader in high-volume 3D color printing helping consumer product companies produce high volumes of mass personalized 3D color products and parts.

It is a first in manufacturing history. Now you can scale the production of plastic parts customized by each consumer.

Along with these additional HP printers, Custom Color is also announcing significant new technology investments with AMT and Oqton to automate and scale manufacturing capabilities to support higher volume production runs, dynamic job scheduling, and end-to-end fulfillment.

"The combination of HP's advanced 3D printing technology, AMT's post-production technology, and our other investments will enable us to make mass personalization possible for our customers. It is a first in manufacturing history. Now you can scale the production of plastic parts customized by each consumer." Kent Mages, CEO, Custom Color. "Our new facility will serve as an R&D lab and showroom for Custom Color, HP, AMT, and Oqton, as we collaborate to advance high volume production of full-color 3D printing."

"Breakthrough digital technology, from design software to 3D printing, is enabling entirely new personalized consumer experiences across industries," said Jon Wayne, Global Head of HP's Commercial 3D Printing Business. "Through the combination of design, imagination, and innovation, Custom Color is enabling endless possibilities as they leverage the advanced capabilities of HP's 3D printing solutions. We are excited to see the vast selection of custom products come to market from Custom Color and its customers, everything from visual aids, functional models, and dimensional signage to figurines, artistic prints, costumes, props, and more."

Joseph Crabtree, CEO, and Founder of AMT commented: "The digital post-production technology platform developed by AMT, called PostPro DMS, combines market-leading technology and machine learning capabilities to automate the finishing stages of 3D printed parts, which is crucial when taking a 3D printing application into full-on production. We are excited to partner with Custom Color to enable the mass production of fully customizable end-use parts at scale."

