Church Congregation Protected from Airborne Pathogens by using Hospital Grade Air Sterilization Provided by Invictus Sterilization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Spirit Catholic Church is a vibrant, growing, community in Denver, North Carolina. It has a multitude of fellowship groups, outreach initiatives, faith enrichment activities, as well as Daily and Sunday Masses. Given the "congregational nature" of almost all church activities, COVID-19 had provided a difficult set of health and safety challenges for its Pastor, Fr. Carmen Malacari, his staff, and his congregation.

Protecting the Church Congregation at Holy Spirit Catholic Church from Airborne Pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus) with Hospital-Grade Air-Sterilization Units

Holy Spirit has recently added several Invictus Aura Storm units, medical-grade air purifiers submitted for FDA approval. Each Storm unit is a multi-stage UV-C air sanitizer that delivers hospital-grade sterilization for rooms up to 21,000 cubic feet (~52ft x 52ft x 8 ft.). Certified third-party testing shows the Storm kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in under 60-minutes (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus). Note: Hospital-grade sterilization is defined as 99.99% sterilization in 120 minutes. Aura Storm achieved this standard in less than half the time.

According to Father Malacari, "We strive to provide a loving and caring atmosphere in a faith-filled community. COVID-19 has provided Holy Spirit with unique challenges; prioritizing the health and safety of everyone is central to our delivering on that mission. The mobility of these units allows us to provide protection for various rooms and gathering sizes."

According to Invictus President, Erik McMillan, "Holy Spirit is providing a cleaner, safer environment for its congregation and staff. The Aura Storm is designed to provide a transportable, localized solution where the viruses and bacteria reside indoors with various size groups of people."

About Invictus:

Invictus Sterilization is a subsidiary of Invictus Lighting and is a highly regarded innovator for the most difficult challenges in LED Lighting Technology. It is routinely selected by civilian, military, and government entities requiring unique solutions. Invictus is the owner of 18 patents, with 8 additional patents pending. This expertise has been focused on developing comprehensive UV-C Solutions for the elimination of dangerous microorganisms (including COVID-19) without producing harmful residue. Invictus is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About Holy Spirit Catholic Church:

Holy Spirit Catholic Church is a member of the Diocese of Charlotte. Its members are committed to service of others in the name of Jesus Christ, especially those in surrounding counties.

