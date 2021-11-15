Qilian International Holding Group Limited Announces Initiation of Development of New Drug for Gastric Cancer Prevention

JIUQUAN, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, announced that the Company recently started, through its subsidiary Gansu Qilianshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Gansu QLS"), developing a new drug, Vitacoenzyme (the "Drug"), that aims to prevent gastric cancer. Currently, Gansu QLS is in the process of selecting and cultivating fungal strain. The Drug is expected to be on the market within three years.

Vitacoenzyme is a therapeutic and nutritional compound designed to promote cell growth, improve immunity, enhance the activity of detoxification enzymes, prevent abnormal lipid metabolism, increase the decomposition rates of many carcinogens in human bodies, and promote excretion from human bodies. Vitacoenzyme has also shown some positive effect on interfering and blocking carcinogenesis and preventing cancer in the upper gastrointestinal tract. At present, Vitacoenzyme is primarily used for treatment of chronic gastritis, atrophic gastritis, superficial gastritis, esophagitis, esophageal epithelial cell hyperplasia, prevention of cancer due to cell hyperplasia, as well as the adjuvant treatment of various types of hepatitis and the treatment of riboflavin deficiency and other diseases with remarkable clinical efficacy.

According to clinical trials led by the Institute of Biophysics and Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences that collaborated with the 301 Hospital and Hebei Cancer Institute etc., Vitacoenzyme showed an effect in relieving atrophic gastritis, esophageal and cardia epithelial cell hyperplasia the pre-symptoms of gastric cancer and esophageal cancer, without toxic effects or adverse reactions.

In China, chronic gastritis, atrophic gastritis and other diseases are common among people, which are typically caused by factors such as irregular diet, exposure to chemical substances, infection of Helicobacter pylori, long-term smoking and alcohol, and mental stress.

With more than 50 years of experience in preparations production and over 30 years of development of biological fermentation production technology experience, Gansu QLS has a provincial-level enterprise technology center, jointly recognized in 2015 by Department of Industry and Information Technology of Gansu Province, Gansu Provincial Development and Reform Commission, and Science and Technology Department of Gansu Province. Gansu QLS has well developed R&D facilities, relatively extensive experience in biofermentation, and comparatively high capability in fungal strain optimization and cultivation, promotion of biological fermentation technology and innovation in production technology.

Mr. Zhanchang Xin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, commented, "The development of this Drug is based on our observation that we believe the future market trend for it is upward with tremendous demand potential. Thus, we will spare no effort to conduct research and development on this Drug to meet its market demand in the future and further serve the public health. More importantly, we expect that after the launch of this Drug, it could significantly contribute to the improvement of our production capacity and performance in the future."

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company's website at http://qilianinternational.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Email: QLI@qlsyy.net

Related Links

http://ir.qlsyy.net/.

View original content:

SOURCE Qilian International Holding Group Limited