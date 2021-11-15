PlantArcBio Announces Positive Results from Soybean Field Trial in the U.S. utilizing its Discovered Genes for Enhancing Yield and Improving Drought Resistance

GIVAT HEN, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantArcBio Ltd, (TASE: PLNT) a leading Ag-biotech company specializing in research and development in the field of gene discovery and biological components to improve plant performance, today announced positive results from its US Soybean field trial evaluating its Discovered Genes contribution to Yield Enhancement and Drought Resistance Improvement.

PlantArcBio’s Soybean Yield Enhancement and Drought Resistance Field Trial, Illinois, USA (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)

The trial was conducted in the state of Illinois, US, which is a widespread area for Soybean production. An Analysis of the data demonstrated that integration of several of its discovered genes separately into the target plants, resulted in a statistically significant increase, at a minimum rate of about 10%, in soybean crop yields, compared to control plants without PlantArcBio's genes. These results were demonstrated both under standard conditions and under dry conditions, which become more prevalent due to global climate changes. The crop growth was examined according to the ratio between the weight of the seeds and the production area (Kg per Hectare).

"We are excited to report successful results in the Soybean field trial, which is one of the world largest and most important crops" said Dr. Dror Shalitin, Chief Executive Officer of PlantArcBio, "This is the first time PlantArcBio leads an independent trial of integrating genes into target crops, which brings us to the next phase in plant trials. Global seed companies invest many resources in the continuous improvements of their crops, to address growing climate changes and food security challenges and we are excited to offer them our genes to support achieving such goals, potentially performing better under drought conditions, while enhancing yields under both drought and normal conditions."

These genes were discovered by the company through the unique proprietary process it has developed (DIPTM) to discover genes that improve target traits in plants. The unique process and some of the genes discovered through it are IP protected by patent applications around the world, and some have already received final patent approval in the US, which is one of the world's largest soybean markets.

The company chose soybean to test its leading genes as it is one of the largest crops in the world. According to public reports, the global soybean crop area is estimated at 127 Million hectares in 2020, with United States, Brazil and Argentina growing about 85% of the crops in their territories. Global soybean seed market is estimated at about US $8.4 Billion.

About PlantArcBio

Plantarc Bio Ltd. (TASE:PLNT) is an Ag-biotech company engaged in research and development in the field of gene discovery and biological components to improve plant traits, intended primarily for use in the agricultural industry, with a vision to contribute to global food security and address sustainable agriculture.

Using DIP™ - a unique process it has developed to discover genes that enhance various target traits desired for selected plant varieties - the company detects new genes that have beneficial effects on plants, such as insect resistance, improved yield, drought resistance and herbicide tolerance.

PlantArcBio has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and development, under three product families: (1) Locating genes and influencing them for the development of RNAi-based products (biological molecules), including an RNAi-based solution for pest control and crop enhancement products - an area in which PlantArcBio is one of the leading companies In the world; (2) Discovering genes for the seed industry to enhance traits in plants; (3) Discovering and using genes for the cannabis industry, through possession of the Targene company (together with the cannabis company Seach Medical).

The company operates through agreements with global strategic partners, including: ICL (formerly ICL), Gadot Agro, KWS - a leading seed giant in the US, TMG in Brazil, Bio-ceres in Argentina, Rallis in India which is a subsidiary of the TATA concern, and another seed company in the US.

For more details, please check the company's website: www.plantarcbio.com.

It will be clarified that the results of the trial constitute only a milestone in the research and development phase and the continued development of the genes depends on the company success in entering into a collaboration agreement in connection with the genes, for the purpose of completing the research and development processes. There is no certainty in the Company's engagement in such a collaboration agreement, and the results of the trial do not necessarily constitute a substitute for further trials by the party with whom the Company will enter into a collaboration agreement, although the results of the trial were tested and measured according to accepted standards.

