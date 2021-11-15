Pinna, in association with The Jim Henson Company, Launches Dinosaur Train: Ride Along Adventures, a Podcast Adaptation of the Beloved PBS KIDS Show The New Podcast from the Leader in Kids' Audio Streaming Inspires Critical Thinking Skills for Preschoolers

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced the launch of their newest podcast, Dinosaur Train: Ride Along Adventures, created in association with The Jim Henson Company, producers of the popular PBS KIDS' television series.

The podcast gives kids the chance to join Buddy, Tiny, Shiny, Don and other favorite characters from the Emmy-nominated television series for adventures aboard the fantastical Dinosaur Train. In each episode, listeners are invited to come along for the ride as these beloved kid characters take the Dinosaur Train to a wide range of destinations throughout the Mesozoic time period where they explore, catch up with familiar friends, and meet some new ones, too!

Using the intimacy of podcasting, listeners will feel as though they're riding the Dinosaur Train along with their favorite characters. Dinosaur Train: Ride Along Adventures is ideal for kids aged 3-6. After the premier episode, the podcast will start rolling out new episodes every other Monday starting 12/13/2021, featuring a total of 10 episodes in the season, with a second season planned for 2022.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Jim Henson Company and Creator, Craig Bartlett, to develop all new stories for the Dinosaur Train: Ride Along Adventures podcast," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "At Pinna, we are committed to delivering highly engaging stories that delight and entertain kids, and build skills and critical thinking. This podcast fosters imagination and scientific thinking in preschoolers and is the perfect companion to the beloved television show from The Jim Henson Company and PBS KIDS."

"Dinosaur Train has proven again and again that kids are endlessly curious about the world around them, and that they love to spend time with their friend Buddy the T.rex. The Ride Along Adventures podcast allows kids to enjoy more stories from the Dinosaur Train world in a whole new way. All aboard!" said Halle Stanford, President of Television at The Jim Henson Company.

Pinna is an audio-first children's media company offering the first and only ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service that delivers breakthrough, original audio programming curated and created for kids 3-12 that includes podcasts, audiobooks, and music. Pinna creates and produces award-winning original podcasts and audio programming and partners with best-in-class brands and top creative talent worldwide to deliver innovative audio programming to kids globally.

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. Subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month, $79.99 for an annual plan or users can choose to purchase select Pinna Original Podcasts separately. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details and promotions.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm .

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company is currently in production on the upcoming series Harriet the Spy and a reboot of Fraggle Rock, both for Apple TV+, as well as Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix and the feature film The Portable Door. Henson's most recent television credits include Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time for discovery+, Earth to Ned for Disney+, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! for Apple TV+, and the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

