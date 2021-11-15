OTC Markets Group Welcomes SSC Security Services Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced SSC Security Services Corp (TSX-V: SECU; OTCQX: SECUF), a leading provider of physical and cyber security services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SSC Security Services Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

SSC Security Services Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SECUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to now be trading on the OTCQX," said SSC Security Services Corp. Chairman, President & CEO Doug Emsley. "Trading on the OTCQX will improve access to our shares for investors from the U.S., the largest and most liquid capital market in the world. We anticipate improved liquidity and valuation for all our shareholders, and look forward to increasing our investor relations outreach in the U.S. as a result of this change."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About SSC Security Services Corp.

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information about SSC, visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

