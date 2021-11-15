Noblis Announces CFO Retirement And Succession Plan

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis , a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that Mark Simione, senior vice president, chief financial and administrative officer and treasurer, plans to retire on July 8, 2022, following a distinguished career with the company. In addition, the company also announced that Gary Sladic, Noblis' vice president of Finance and Accounting, has been appointed deputy chief financial officer (CFO) and will assume the CFO role following Simione's retirement.

"As one of the first executives to help establish Noblis in 1996, my tenure with the company has been an incredible journey. I'm honored to have helped build and lead in such a phenomenal organization and team," said Mark Simione, Noblis CFO. "I am also pleased to pass the baton to Gary Sladic upon my retirement. Gary and I have worked together for the past 25 years and I'm confident he's the right leader for this next phase of growth."

"During his time at Noblis, Mark has helped expand our mission areas, acquired key companies and capabilities and established a strong foundation for sustaining growth," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and chief executive officer. "On behalf of the entire Noblis family, I want to thank Mark for his leadership and dedication and wish him much happiness in his next chapter."

ElSawy continued, "I also want to congratulate Gary on his new appointment. His deep institutional knowledge, demonstrated financial acumen and leadership skills will serve him well in his new role as CFO."

"It has been a privilege to work with Mark and learn from his extensive experience over the years. He has been an outstanding leader and mentor," said Gary Sladic, Noblis deputy CFO. "I look forward to partnering with him on a successful transition and am honored to be named his successor."

About Mark Simione

Simione helped establish Mitretek Systems, now Noblis, in 1996 where he has served as the senior vice president, chief financial and administrative officer and treasurer. In this role, he is responsible for financial, operating and administrative activities within the corporation. Before Noblis, Mr. Simione was with The MITRE Corporation where he held several management positions. He serves on the Board of Trustees for Noblis and on the Board of Directors for AllCom Global Services. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Washington Society of Investment Analysts and The Association for Corporate Growth. Mr. Simione holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Gary Sladic

Sladic was appointed Noblis deputy CFO in October 2021. Prior to this role, he served as Noblis vice president of Finance and Accounting, where he was responsible for financial accounting, tax, audit and treasury functions. Sladic has 28 years of experience in government contracting and financial systems where he has worked across various financial areas to ensure Noblis' long-term fiscal stability. Since joining Noblis in 1996, he has held multiple positions in the company's Finance organization and has adapted to the growing complexities within government compliance. He has also played a pivotal role in each of the company's merger and acquisitions over the years.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

