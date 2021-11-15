Instacart Unveils First Brand Campaign, "How Homemade is Made," Inviting the World to Share Love Through Food Ahead of The Biggest Food & Family Holiday of The Year New, Integrated Brand Campaign Underscores Instacart's Long-Term Ambition to Expand the Brand & Product Experience from Transactional to Inspirational

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today unveiled the company's first integrated brand campaign - "How Homemade is Made" - inviting people to share love through food and celebrate the moments that only happen at home. In the campaign, Instacart spotlights the power of meals to bring people together and reinforces the Company's unique opportunity to help deliver the ingredients that foster joy and inspiration in ways only Instacart can.

"Just in time for the biggest food and family holiday of the year, we're proud to unveil "How Homemade is Made," our first fully integrated brand campaign that captures the love and joy that comes from enjoying a beloved family recipe," said Fidji Simo, CEO at Instacart. "To date, Instacart's sweet spot has been unmatched speed and selection, which has served millions of busy customers well as they discovered the time-saving convenience of online grocery. Over the course of the pandemic, many people rediscovered the joy of cooking at home - whether serving up a favorite recipe or trying their hand at a fun new food trend. As we look ahead, Instacart's opportunity is to partner with grocery retailers to also inspire people across all of their food needs, whether it's cooking your mom's short ribs or putting together a quick lunch box for your kids. With this campaign, we hope to remind people that food is more than sustenance; it's an opportunity for human connection."

"How Homemade is Made" comes to life in a new film created in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) and directed by award-winning director Ian Pons Jewell , that centers around a message of celebrating the food we make with love and care. The story's narrative is served up in a fresh, playful way, encouraging viewers to imagine a world where one-of-a-kind family dishes were commercially available. The campaign includes TV commercials -- which will run in 60 and 30-second spots from November 14, 2021 through January 2, 2022 -- on ABC, CBS, and NBC, online video (YouTube), paid social, influencer marketing (#HowHomemadeIsMade), programmatic advertising, and digital out-of-home (OOH) activations, which will run through the holiday season. The campaign also comes to life with every dish shown being instantly shoppable with live QR codes that take customers to a shoppable recipe on the Instacart app. In conjunction, Instacart has also refreshed its visual identity, bringing images of craveable, mouth-watering food shared in familiar settings among family and friends into brand creative and the Instacart app.

"Instacart combines the speed and convenience of technology with one of the most emotionally resonant human experiences - the shared meal with loved ones," said Rich Silverstein, co-founder and co-chairman of GS&P. "We developed the 'How Homemade is Made' campaign to highlight how the traditional concepts of food, family and shared meals that we know consumers crave can not only live alongside modern technology, but actually be fueled by it."

Instacart's brand strategy was developed in partnership with TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, the "How Homemade is Made" film and campaign were created in partnership with GS&P, the media planning and execution were led by GroupM and the social media and influencer campaign was developed in partnership with Media.Monks.

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

