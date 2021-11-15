Heidrick & Struggles Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced it has appointed Tracey Heaton as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Tracey Heaton, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Heidrick & Struggles

Previously, Heaton served as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Counsel for Visa Inc., where she advised the company on complex commercial transactions and corporate areas, including mergers, acquisitions and strategic venture investments, securities and public company reporting, ESG, treasury and finance, marketing and sponsorships and global entity management. During her tenure, she played a key role in driving the company's strategic growth through acquisitions and partnerships and deepening its relationships with multiple stakeholder groups.

"As we continue to expand our suite of future-focused offerings and innovative, tech-driven capabilities, Tracey's proven global experience across commercial, corporate and digital payments technology arenas will be incredibly valuable to our ongoing growth and success," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "We are delighted to welcome Tracey to our firm, and her client-centric approach and in-depth expertise will serve our own teams and clients well."

Heaton added, "Heidrick & Struggles is in the midst of an exciting transformation journey as it seeks to grow the scale and impact of its search, leadership advisory and on-demand talent businesses, and I am excited to join the firm at such a pivotal time."

Prior to Visa, Heaton served as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at NYSE Euronext Inc. and as Associate General Counsel at United Technologies Corporation. She also previously held roles as an associate in the corporate group of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, LLP, while based in New York and Hong Kong, and in the corporate department of Dechert LLP.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

