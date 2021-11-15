Frontpoint Security Announces New Chief Operating Officer

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontpoint Security ("Frontpoint"), a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself ("DIY") home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced today that Derek Carder has joined the company as its new chief operating officer. He will be responsible for leading the company's service operations and helping to architect and execute a world-class customer experience.

"We are honored to have such a dynamic and highly skilled operations leader as Derek Carder join Frontpoint as chief operating officer. Derek brings over 15 years of management experience and a proven track record of designing and scaling customer-centric service delivery. Together, we will build a disciplined operational infrastructure that will advance Frontpoint's leadership in the smart home security industry," said Michael Lacorazza, chief executive officer, Frontpoint Security.

Derek Carder is an accomplished operations executive leader with extensive experience in entrepreneurial environments. Previously, Derek served as vice president of customer experience and technical operations at Geotab, the number one commercial telematics vendor worldwide, where he ran global support operations and the digital customer experience. In addition, he held operations positions with increasing responsibilities at Strategic Telecom Solutions, TELUS International, and Zappos.

About Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Founded in 2007 with a mission to create a better home security experience, Frontpoint empowers customers to simply and easily install a home security system customized to their needs, backed by best-in-class customer service and professional monitoring. It was the first home security company to offer a 100% wireless and cellular home alarm system and continues to be a top-rated home security company. Frontpoint has customers in all 50 states and Canada. Visit Frontpoint at: www.FrontpointSecurity.com

