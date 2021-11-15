Everest Group Names ADP a Leader in Multi-country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm Everest Group has again named ADP a Leader in its Multi-country Payroll (MCP) solutions PEAK Matrix® assessment 2021. ADP has consistently earned recognition as a Leader since the report's inception in 2013, owing to ADP's ability to support clients' diverse global needs and its continued innovation in the global payroll space.

"We're committed to providing our clients with the tools and expertise they need to thrive." - Virginia Magliulo , ADP

The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of service providers based on their market success and delivery capability. Everest Group assesses the Market Impact and Vision and Capability of each provider, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Market Impact measures market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, while Vision and Capability examines vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ADP's continued efforts in R&D, integration capabilities, and vast geographical coverage have allowed it to further strengthen its service and technology offerings to make them even more valuable and seamless for clients," said Priyanka Mitra, practice director, Everest Group. "Its emphasis on employee analytics, automation, and efforts to simplify the client onboarding experience have helped it safeguard its position as a Leader on the Everest Group MCP solutions PEAK Matrix assessment."

"We're honored to see ADP earn such longstanding recognition for its ability to support global businesses as the world changes," said Virginia Magliulo, president of Employer Services International at ADP. "Recent events have transformed how and where people work, ushering in new compliance considerations and placing strains on global talent pools that employers need to navigate. From our free online resource center to keep clients informed during COVID-19 to new integrations that enable a more unified global payroll experience to uncovering deeper insights through people analytics, we're committed to providing our clients with the tools and expertise they need to thrive."

Everest Group noted ADP's strengths, including its strong global footprint and ability to cater to varying client needs through its ADP® Global Payroll offerings. The evaluation highlighted ADP's ongoing investments in technology, including enhanced integrations and a global insights dashboard that allows for benchmarking across operational and business metrics. ADP's track record of providing superior service stood out as well, with the report citing ADP's new Global Consulting Services tailored to assist clients with their individual payroll transformation journeys.

