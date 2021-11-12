Southern States Insurance Exchange selects OneShield for core system transformation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to provide cost-effective insurance and a great member experience, Southern States Insurance Exchange ("The Exchange") (www.exchangeaginsurance.com) has chosen OneShield Software's (www.OneShield.com) SaaS offering, OneShield Market Solutions, to replace its legacy policy management system.

OneShield Software Logo (PRNewsFoto/OneShield, Inc.)

The Exchange seeks to transform its process and delivery platform to provide superior service with greater efficiency to its members and plans to implement OneShield's policy, billing, claims and reporting to support their commercial lines product portfolio, including general liability, commercial auto, inland marine, workers' compensation, and the AAIS Commercial Output Program.

"Our members look to The Exchange for comprehensive insurance and risk transfer solutions to protect their agricultural businesses," said John Madden, President of The Exchange. "OneShield's successful track record with digital transformation for regional commercial lines providers made them the clear choice in our technology vendor search."

OneShield's SaaS offering provides end-to-end policy management (quoting, binding, and servicing), billing (invoicing through to payment), and claims administration (first notice of loss through to payment), including document management, reporting, and analysis. This approach delivers rapid implementation while allowing for customization to address the unique needs of regional commercial insurers within an all-in-one pricing model.

"OneShield is excited to partner with The Exchange," said OneShield Chief Revenue Officer Liza Smith. "This win reflects the advantage we offer insurers – cost-effective SaaS that addresses current requirements while ensuring the technology will be responsive as their needs change."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Anne Marie Connell

Director, Corporate Communications

OneShield Software

774-348-1020 or 973-771-8791

amconnell@oneshield.com

About OneShield Software

OneShield provides solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has 70+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Southern States Insurance Exchange (The Exchange)

The Exchange is a reciprocal insurance company that provides Property & Casualty Insurance and risk management solutions to its Ag-Industry members. Operating in 11 states, The Exchange has been insuring agribusiness since 1953.

For more information, visit www.exchangeaginsurance.com

The Exchange

OneShield partners with The Exchange.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneShield Software