Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Results for Third Quarter 2021

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the 2021 third quarter. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.
Third Quarter 2021 Performance and Recent Highlights
- Record third quarter revenues of $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
- Income from operations of $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
- Record third quarter net income of $4.3 million, up 166% compared to the 2020 third quarter
- Earnings per share increased to $0.79, up 163%, compared to $0.30 in the 2020 second quarter
- New 43,056 square foot warehouse in Reno, Nevada to boost US operations
Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "By nearly every measure this was a ground-breaking quarter for Leatt, the best in our company's history. For the third quarter of 2021, revenues increased by 94%, gross profit increased by 93%, and net income increased by 166%, when compared to the 2020 third quarter, led by an exceptionally strong increase in international revenues from global orders of our highly anticipated 2022 line of products.
"We have achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue for 5 consecutive quarters, and year-over-year revenue growth for the last 14 quarters, as we continue to build the Leatt brand and increase global recognition for the design and engineering of exceptional products for the sporting industry. Despite the dynamic and challenging environment, we expect the year-over-year growth trend to continue in the fourth quarter, as our global supply chain team and manufacturing partners have kept pace with our inventory requirements to provide timely shipments of Leatt products to meet growing customer demand levels.
"Broken down by product category, third quarter growth was impressive across our entire "head-to-toe" line with a $6.6 million increase in body armor sales, a $1.5 million increase in neck brace sales, a $1.5 million increase in the sales of other products, parts and accessories and a $1.1 million increase in helmet sales.
"Although revenues in the U.S. grew marginally during the third quarter due to temporary domestic port congestions, dealer and consumer demand for our products remains strong in this market, and we expect to fulfill significant orders in the current quarter in time for the holiday season. Our new warehouse in Reno, Nevada has the capacity for high volume order fulfilment which will be a key driver of our continued development in the U.S.
"This extraordinary 2021 third quarter has again demonstrated our ability to grow year to date revenues, remain operationally efficient and generate significant shareholder value. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were up 91%, to $49.3 million. Net income year to date grew by 231%, to $8.8 million, a return on revenue of 18% and earnings of $1.61 per basic share."
Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked: "As we continue to design and build an innovative product pipeline, our team is adopting new technologies that change the way our products are sourced, produced and delivered.
Financial Summary
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $9.5 million, up 93%, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, up 166%, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.
Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, a current ratio of 2:1, and there was no long-term debt.
Business Outlook
Mr. Macdonald added: "We continue to evolve the Company and the brand through our consistent focus on developing a diverse line of products, our growing sales and marketing efforts, and the nimble resilience of our global supply chain team during these dynamic times.
"Demand for our exceptional "head-to-toe" protective gear for off-road motorcycle and MTB riders continues to surge around the world. This sustained consumer demand, along with recognition by the media, athletes and our business partners, energizes our entire team to continue our efforts to increase our global market share and refine our already strong pipeline of attractive innovative products. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver an incredible financial performance in 2021 and beyond."
About Leatt Corp
Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its diverse pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to remain stable to fulfill the Company's customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,586,671
$ 2,967,042
Short-term investments
58,261
58,257
Accounts receivable, net
17,164,890
7,173,829
Inventory, net
14,678,324
9,670,036
Payments in advance
1,757,165
805,098
Income tax refunds receivable
-
2,964
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,321,801
2,109,190
Total current assets
40,567,112
22,786,416
Property and equipment, net
3,178,888
3,052,276
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,539,698
285,932
Deferred tax asset, net
78,700
78,700
Other Assets
Deposits
33,553
33,699
Total Assets
$ 45,397,951
$ 26,237,023
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 16,421,446
$ 8,008,925
Operating lease liabilities, current
399,314
207,824
Income taxes payable
2,925,216
1,654,200
Short term loan, net of finance charges
142,653
677,601
Total current liabilities
19,888,629
10,548,550
Deferred compensation
300,000
240,000
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,140,384
78,108
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares
authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding
3,000
3,000
Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares
authorized, 5,471,669 and 5,430,374 shares issued
and outstanding
130,111
130,111
Additional paid - in capital
8,393,178
8,338,158
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(676,444)
(562,700)
Retained earnings
16,219,093
7,461,796
Total stockholders' equity
24,068,938
15,370,365
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 45,397,951
$ 26,237,023
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$ 22,100,827
$ 11,370,946
$ 49,297,861
$ 25,855,950
Cost of Revenues
12,571,692
6,422,472
27,523,233
14,129,516
Gross Profit
9,529,135
4,948,474
21,774,628
11,726,434
Product Royalty Income
58,246
36,016
141,535
40,675
Operating Expenses
Salaries and wages
975,676
784,131
2,813,024
2,251,583
Commissions and consulting expenses
144,837
157,672
581,485
345,014
Professional fees
510,713
181,233
971,969
716,138
Advertising and marketing
633,915
543,020
1,669,648
1,524,251
Office lease and expenses
99,314
78,932
273,887
225,132
Research and development costs
468,922
404,723
1,319,183
1,129,535
Bad debt expense
42,197
32,172
56,290
59,092
General and administrative expenses
691,696
459,993
1,830,055
1,390,236
Depreciation
265,777
212,564
744,713
595,365
Total operating expenses
3,833,047
2,854,440
10,260,254
8,236,346
Income from Operations
5,754,334
2,130,050
11,655,909
3,530,763
Other Income
Interest and other income
1,413
19,727
1,354
1,621
Total other income
1,413
19,727
1,354
1,621
Income Before Income Taxes
5,755,747
2,149,777
11,657,263
3,532,384
Income Taxes
1,467,936
538,320
2,899,966
883,972
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 4,287,811
$ 1,611,457
$ 8,757,297
$ 2,648,412
Net Income per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.79
$ 0.30
$ 1.61
$ 0.49
Diluted
$ 0.69
$ 0.27
$ 1.42
$ 0.45
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
5,461,933
5,386,723
5,443,780
5,386,723
Diluted
6,190,748
5,860,428
6,172,596
5,860,428
Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 4,287,811
$ 1,611,457
$ 8,757,297
$ 2,648,412
Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020
Foreign currency translation
(146,285)
17,584
(113,744)
(239,806)
Total Comprehensive Income
$ 4,141,526
$ 1,629,041
$ 8,643,553
$ 2,408,606
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 8,757,297
$ 2,648,412
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
744,713
595,365
Stock-based compensation
55,020
65,942
Bad debts reserve
32,423
47,639
Inventory reserve
51,840
(9,002)
(Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment
5,767
(25,046)
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
(10,023,484)
(2,712,168)
Inventory
(5,060,128)
1,792,014
Payments in advance
(952,067)
(457,097)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,212,611)
(719,419)
Income tax refunds receivable
2,964
-
Deposits
146
(5,949)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
8,412,521
582,176
Income taxes payable
1,271,016
266,948
Deferred compensation
60,000
60,000
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,145,417
2,129,815
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(892,658)
(697,625)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
25,745
Increase in short-term investments, net
(4)
(16)
Net cash used in investing activities
(892,662)
(671,896)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of note payable to bank, net
-
(200,000)
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan
-
210,732
Repayments of short-term loan, net
(534,948)
(504,577)
Net cash used in financing activities
(534,948)
(493,845)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(98,178)
(168,277)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(380,371)
795,797
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
2,967,042
2,072,864
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 2,586,671
$ 2,868,661
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$ 21,741
$ 26,446
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 1,659,698
$ 616,148
Other noncash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for services
$ 55,020
$ 65,942
