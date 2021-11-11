S&P Global to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference on November 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the virtual RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference on November 16. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

The webcast (video) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one year, ending on November 15, 2022. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical economic, market, and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

