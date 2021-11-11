Biologics & Biosimilars Summit Convenes Physicians, Advocates and Policymakers to Discuss Access

Summit brings together patients, advocates, clinicians and policymakers to explore policies impacting patient access to biologic and biosimilar medications

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 17, the Biologics Prescribers Collaborative, a project of the Alliance for Patient Access, will virtually convene the sixth annual National Policy & Advocacy Summit on Biologics. The summit brings together health care providers, policy experts, patient advocates and other stakeholders to address key policies impacting the use of biologics and to explore how policymakers can ensure continued access to biologics and biosimilars for patients and providers.

Biologics Prescribers Collaborative

Sarah Yim, MD, director of the Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, will serve as the summit's keynote speaker.

The summit can be viewed live at summit.biologicsprescribers.org on Wednesday, November 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Viewers can register in advance at biologicsprescribers.org/register.

Summit topics include:

Innovation and Rare Diseases

Expanding Biosimilar Options

Federal and State Legislative Updates

Insulin Affordability and Interchangeables

Patient Advocate Spotlight

Advances in biologic and biosimilar medicines have helped patients who struggled to find an effective therapy, are allergic to certain medications or had few treatment options. Now, these medicines can help patients manage their disease and quell painful symptoms. Providers and patients benefit from the value of biologics in delivering effective, efficient, patient-centered care.

To ensure patients and providers have access to biologics, policies must reflect current science and best practices, including:

Upholding patient and provider decision-making

Promoting a patient-centered approach to care

Encouraging innovation and evidence-based therapies

Supporting options in treatment

The Biologics Prescribers Collaborative aims to ensure that sound policies are in place to promote the safest possible use of all biologics, including biosimilars, for all patients.

The Alliance for Patient Access is a national network of policy-minded health care providers who advocate for patient-centered care and participate in clinician working groups, advocacy initiatives, stakeholder coalitions and the creation of educational materials.

