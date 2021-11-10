Over the past 12 months, 16 Estate Lots of four acres or larger were sold in Saguaro Ranch, the exclusive, 1,200-acre gated community 35 minutes north of downtown.

Strong Estate Lot Sales, New Home Starts Signify Energized Market Over the past 12 months, 16 Estate Lots of four acres or larger were sold in Saguaro Ranch, the exclusive, 1,200-acre gated community 35 minutes north of downtown.

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Closings in recent months illustrate the sales velocity Saguaro Ranch has enjoyed. Over the summer, construction continued at an impressive pace on multiple custom Estate Lot homes, while blueprints created by Tucson-based architects are being finalized on custom homes for Estate Lots 1 and 97.

A sanctuary blessed with the grandeur of the desert southwest, Saguaro Ranch is a prestigious real estate community whose location in the Tortolita Mountains just north of Tucson is as majestic as it is serene. Distinguished by a one-of-a-kind tunnel entrance and National Park like setting, it combines welcomed privacy with an active, outdoor lifestyle and diversity of amenities.

At Moonlight Canyon plans are being finalized or custom homes are under construction on Lots 1 and 43. A Robinette Architects model home is being built on Lot 41.

"We had a very busy summer with sales and new home starts," said Mike Conlin, manager and POA board member of Saguaro Ranch. "We experienced record sales prices on lots and it's exciting to see crews working on the Estate Lot's new custom homes. Miramonte Homes is also busy building homes in the new Moonlight Canyon subdivision."

Saguaro Ranch is currently developing Phase Two at Moonlight Canyon, which is comprised of 22 homesites. Buyers interested in a semi-custom or custom home can select from 2,934 to 3,896 square-foot, single level floor plans designed by Robinette Architects, Inc.

"We believe that having all of the living spaces on one level made sense for today's buyer, and that the low-profile design fits appropriately with the desert surroundings," explained Ron Robinette, the architectural firm's founder, and Tucson native. "We've incorporated large windows to introduce ample natural light into the living spaces of the home."



The residences are distinguished by nine-foot flat and raised ceilings, a Great Room with a fireplace, and a chef-inspired contemporary kitchen with a pantry and top-of-the-line appliances.

Covered patio spaces provide welcomed shade, while an optional swimming pool, jetted spa and fire pit can enhance year-round outdoor living. Most if not all the lots can accommodate a casita and swimming pool, as they range between one- and three- acres.

"Ron's designs create such an exceptional platform for Miramonte Homes to build these quality-crafted homes at Moonlight Canyon," commented Scott Lundberg, President, Saguaro Lot Management, Inc.

Chris Kemmerly, Principal and CEO of Miramonte Homes and a 1982 graduate of the University of Arizona, brings over 35 years of experience to the Moonlight Canyon enclave, located adjacent to the 'members-only' Saguaro Ranch Club. Lori Carroll, who graduated from the University of Arizona in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Design, is working in collaboration with Miramonte Homes and Robinette Architects, Inc. to bring her expertise to the project.

"Working with Ron and Chris over the years has and continues to be a true pleasure," said Carroll. "Being part of a dynamic team to collaborate on interiors, architecture and construction is critical for the success of any project. Our relationship over the decades is an excellent example of how industry leaders complement each other to create striking residences."

Included in the purchase price of their Moonlight Canyon home, home buyers receive ten hours of the award-winning designer's time. She is also available to provide design consultation beyond the ten hours at her normal hourly rate.

The first six homes in Phase One range in price from $1,494,000 to $1,655,900. Homebuyers can choose to add a guest casita ranging in size from approximately 424 to 677 square feet and costing between $219,000 to $259,900.

"Saguaro Ranch is a one-of-a-kind community unlike anything in the western United States in that only 20 percent of the land is designated for development and 80 percent of it preserved as undisturbed desert," added Lundberg.

Saguaro Ranch is a prestigious real estate community whose location in the Tortolita Mountains just north of Tucson is as majestic as it is serene. Distinguished by a one-of-a-kind tunnel entrance and National Park like setting, it combines welcomed privacy with an active, outdoor lifestyle and diversity of amenities, including the Saguaro Ranch Club, which features a 25-yard lap pool, bocce ball court, two pickleball courts and a state-of the-art rooftop fitness area.

Miramonte Homes has been crafting high-quality and stylish luxury homes in Northern and Southern Arizona for over 35 years. The company, one of the largest privately owned home builders operating in Arizona, has earned the SAHBA "Builder of the Year" award multiple times.

