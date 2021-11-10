Jack Morton Appoints Martyn Clarkson as First Global Head of Strategy

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Morton, the global brand experience agency, announced the appointment of Martyn Clarkson as the agency's first-ever EVP, Global Head of Strategy.

Martyn Clarkson

In this newly created role, Clarkson will be responsible for driving the agency's strategic vision as well as evaluating its products and processes across the network to elevate Jack Morton's strategy offering globally. Clarkson will work closely with the agency's team of strategists and creative leadership to infuse insight, innovation, and ideas into extraordinary work for clients. He will sit on the agency's executive leadership team, be an integral part of DXTRA collaboration, and lead the global Jack Morton strategy community.

Prior to joining Jack Morton, Clarkson was SVP, Head of Strategy for George P. Johnson. He also served as VP, Strategic Planning at Momentum Worldwide, where he built a strategy function to drive value and growth, and as SVP, Strategy and Account Planning at Leo Burnett.

Clarkson's career has circled the globe, living, and working in APAC, EMEA, and the U.S. His educational and professional career has spanned the study of human behavior – in particular, exploring the science of individual and group decision making and the complexity of hard-to-reach audiences. He has expertise in brand development, integrated/omnichannel marketing, experiential, and change management.

"We have always had a strong strategy practice across regions but we felt it was time to bring them together under a single global umbrella so we can offer more value and consistency to our growing global client base," said Josh McCall, Chairman & CEO at Jack Morton.

Continued McCall, "After a very comprehensive search, we ultimately chose Martyn because of his impressive breadth of global experience as a business strategist and brand planner in B2B and consumer marketing. He will bring significant value to our business now and in the future, and I'm looking forward to his leadership and partnership."

Clarkson commented, "Jack Morton has always been at the forefront of innovation in brand experience and I'm excited to be part of such a talented team. Right now, people are re-evaluating how they interact with their world. They are making individual and group decisions that will shape our communications, our communities, and our collective futures. This gives brands a unique opportunity to reimagine how we connect with each other."

Continued Clarkson, "It has become even more urgent and important that we create experiences that have real human purpose; that capture hearts, bring people together and move them. If we can continue to develop understanding and empathy for the vast spectrum of people on this planet, we will create powerful and inclusive experiences at the heart of brands who lead the Experiential Era."

Originally from New Zealand, Clarkson will be based out of the New York office.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Be extraordinary." For over 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them, through live, virtual and hybrid experiences, brand acts, integrated campaigns, sponsorship marketing, and employee engagement.

