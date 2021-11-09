Hyperhuman elevates the health & fitness creators economy by enabling top-class video content production with personalized voice guidance The AI health & fitness revolution that's changed how creators produce & share quality video content with voice guidance

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more health & fitness professionals than ever before, it's crucial for these creators to have tools that allow scaling content offerings in these post-pandemic times. Producing quality content at scale requires a major investment of time and money. Add to that the worries that come with online training related to losing personal touch, authenticity and client connection.

Hyperhuman , a pivotal content creation platform that empowers health & fitness professionals from around the world to build reusable video content, is filling that gap with their most recent text-to-speech voice guidance update.

"Imagine instead of having to painstakingly rehearse and record your workout's audio intro, exercise instructions and key take-away outro, you now simply write them out and let the technology add a professional voiceover that plays exactly when your audience needs it the most. Never has video workout production been so easy, quick, and inspiring," said Bogdan Predusca, Hyperhuman CEO & Co-founder.

Hyperhuman Studio is the dedicated app for health & fitness professionals powered by proprietary video AI technology that removes the complexity and time needed to create quality workout videos. The created content is ready to be shared and consumed on any channel and in any format. This is truly unique and helps Hyperhuman become the go-to platform for health & fitness video content because it can be integrated in any of the existing tools or products that creators are already using.

Aflorithmic is Hyperhuman's trusted audio technology partner that provides the uniquely designed fitness voice that guides and inspires content consumers with a truly extraordinary one-on-one feel that's lacking in any other products available today.

"We will soon allow health & fitness creators to clone their voice and provide the ultimate experience in terms of personalization and guidance in any language, starting from a simple text. This is how we envision the future of health & fitness content: highly personalized, diverse and authentic," added Bogdan.

About the companies

Hyperhuman is the omnichannel platform for health & fitness video content. The company's mission is to offer the most streamlined path for creating and distributing quality video content and a world-class experience for content consumption on any channel or format.

