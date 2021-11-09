Commercial Gaming Revenue Breaks All-time High in Q3, Hits $13.89B

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide commercial gaming revenue reached a new quarterly record of $13.89 billion in Q3 2021, according the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. The new high marks the second consecutive quarter of record U.S. commercial gaming performance.





With $38.67 billion in revenue through the first nine months of the year, the industry has already passed revenue generated for the full year 2020 and is on pace to smash its annual record of $43.65 billion, set in 2019.

Q3 2021 and YTD Commercial Gaming Revenue by Vertical

"Two straight quarters of record gaming revenue is an incredible accomplishment in any context, let alone after the most challenging year in industry history," stated AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "Our recovery is not a flash in the pan, but rather a sustained result of our leadership in responsible reopening, world-class entertainment offerings and widespread favorability.

Traditional gaming continues to drive the industry's performance, with combined slot and table game setting a new quarterly revenue record of $12.05 billion. After lagging in previous quarters, table game revenue beat its quarterly revenue record by more than 10 percent in Q3 2021.

Ten out of 25 states with commercial casinos saw quarterly revenue records, including the four highest-grossing commercial gaming states in 2019: Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

On the Las Vegas Strip, gaming revenue also hit an all-time high of $2.06 billion. The record was driven, in part, by the steady return of tourism. 9.2 million people visited Las Vegas in Q3 2021, a nearly 10 percent increase over Q2 2021 and the highest quarterly visitation level since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Q3 2021 commercial gaming revenue was bolstered by record iGaming revenue of $938.6 million. Meanwhile, sports betting revenue saw a quarterly low for 2021 of $886.5 million due to a limited end-of-summer sports calendar. Combined sports betting and iGaming revenue through the first nine months of the year sits at $5.36 billion, up more than 200 percent year-over-year.

"With brick-and-mortar gaming setting records, the expansion into new verticals, and domestic and international tourism recovering, the industry is in a strong position for a full recovery," continued Miller. "I'm confident that the return of meetings, conventions and international travel will further accelerate gaming's recovery in 2022."

Background

July 1 through September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021). AGA's Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker provides state-by-state and cumulative insight into the U.S. commercial gaming industry's financial performance based on state revenue reports. This issue highlights third quarter results, covering(Q3 2021).

32 states and the District of Columbia featured operational commercial gaming markets in Q3 2021, including casino gaming, sports betting and iGaming.

October 2021 , shows that half of AGA member CEOs expect positive business conditions to continue to improve for gaming into 2021. AGA's Gaming CEO Outlook , released in, shows that half of AGA member CEOs expect positive business conditions to continue to improve for gaming into 2021.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers, and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

(PRNewsfoto/American Gaming Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Gaming Association