300 college and university campuses will come together in simultaneous celebration during "Thank-Ful" for impactful moments of joy and gratitude

Chartwells Higher Education Launches Nationwide Friendsgiving Event, Donates 30,000 Meals to Fight Food Insecurity on College Campuses 300 college and university campuses will come together in simultaneous celebration during "Thank-Ful" for impactful moments of joy and gratitude

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced it will host "Thank-Ful" - a nationwide event on November 18, 2021 aimed at bringing students together through food, offering thanks and giving back to local communities.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services)

As the second of four signature Joy-Ful events, Thank-Ful will bring students together on campuses nationwide for a memorable Friendsgiving meal, feature give-back projects to fight food insecurity on campus and in local communities, and promote acts of gratitude and thanks for students and staff. As part of Thank-Ful's give-back component, Chartwells Higher Education will be donating 100 meals at each of its 300 partner schools for students in need.

"The feedback from our first Joy-Ful event, Festi-Ful, was overwhelmingly positive. Students were so excited to be back together on campus, and we're thrilled to bring them together again around Thanksgiving," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "When you celebrate togetherness, you can't help but give thanks for what you have. We are so pleased that we are able to not only bring joy to students through Thank-Ful, but to make a real difference in the communities we serve across the country."

As part of the event, each campus will host Thank-Ful tables for students and serve classic Thanksgiving menu items such as turkey, stuffing, farm fresh seasonal vegetables, homemade style cranberry crumble, sweet potato pie, and more. Give-back projects include canned food drives, social media giveaways, and donation of food vouchers to campus pantries or student resource centers. Campuses will also have a thankful wall, where guests can write a note of gratitude to someone or post a card with something they're thankful for.

Thank-Ful will be taking place at all of Chartwells' 300 partner campuses on November 18, 2021. For more information about Chartwells, Thank-Ful and its Joy-Ful campaign, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.ChartwellsMonthly.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

Contact

Meredith Rosenberg

914-935-5326

meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education