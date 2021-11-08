Ting launches next-generation fiber internet in Dover, Idaho

Ting's fiber internet now accessible throughout the Greater Sandpoint region

DOVER, Idaho, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced that its highly anticipated fiber internet is now available for residents and businesses in Dover, Idaho, specifically within Dover Bay and surrounding area.



As a leading fiber internet provider, Ting's mission is to bring the speed and reliability of fiber internet to residents and businesses across the country. This mission is especially important in communities where, historically, access to dependable internet has been challenging.

"We've been active members in the Greater Sandpoint community for over three years now and have been proudly providing Ting Internet in Sandpoint and Ponderay," said Kari Saccomanno, Ting Manager for the Greater Sandpoint Area. "There has been a tremendous response to our service and today we're thrilled to add Dover to our serviceable regions!"

Prior to Ting's local launch, the Greater Sandpoint area was limited to an older generation of cable internet that was prone to slower service and network interruptions. However, with Ting's fiber internet you do not share bandwidth with your neighbors, guaranteeing residents and businesses higher speeds and service reliability.



Ting will continue to expand its serviceable neighborhoods in Dover throughout 2021, with construction in surrounding regions actively ongoing while the weather permits.

With a three-tiered pricing model and no data caps, Ting's symmetrical residential internet is being offered for $39 per month for 50 Mbps; $69 per month for 200 Mbps; and $89 per month for Ting's gigabit fiber internet with 1,000 Mbps.



Customizable plans for businesses start at $139 per month, while enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized based on needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

Ting also provides bulk service to homeowners associations, apartment complexes, and other multi-dwelling units. Locally, the Dover Bay Property Owners Association worked with Ting to secure a bulk internet package, providing fiber internet to nearly 300 homes within the region.

Locals can now visit ting.com/greatersandpoint to get more information and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, Domain Name Services and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

