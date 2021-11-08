Spirited Media Inc.: Here to Get You and Your Brand Buzzed

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- They are shaking up the industry like they would a fine cocktail. Spirited Media is here to get your brand buzzed literally and figuratively. As a creative communication collective built by women specializing in the beverage industry and CPG space, they are actively working on reshaping the narrative in the industry through marketing, public relations, and digital media by emphasizing a brand's personal identity.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, founder, Alisa Langer, decided it was time to change the perspective between brands and third party partners. "We're looking to be an extension of your business. We look at what motivates our clients and their biggest priorities and adopt them as our own. It can be challenging to find partners that you trust and are as dedicated and enthusiastic as your in-house team — and that's where we've raised the bar for our clients," states Alisa Langer, Founder of Spirited Media.

It's undeniable the impact the last 18 months had on the beverage industry. Today, brands are faced with an ever-growing market population heightening the competition. When this increase in players is paired with the slowing of tourism including distillery visits and winery tours, there is a heightened need for creativity with how brands are positioning themselves to connect with their target demographic.

"You have seven seconds to make a first impression. Consumers are looking for brands they relate to. One of the key items we see brands struggle with most is identifying their persona - this is the best way to connect with your audience," says Samantha Richards, Managing Partner of Spirited Media. "Ask yourself what you're doing to actively engage and identify with your community. Give yourself a competitive edge and work with a team who specifically focuses on the beverage space and knows how to turn followers to fans and fans to advocates."

At the end of the day, what matters most is choosing the right partner. The market is growing at a quick pace and is projected to expand annually by almost nine percent with an expected revenue of nearly $250 million in 2021. It's time brands focus on connecting with their target audience authentically and efficiently. Visit www.spiritedmediainc.com to find out how you can work with Spirited Media to focus on how to drive sales, increase brand awareness, and ROI.

