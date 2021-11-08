Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for the Tenth Consecutive Time

Both furthest in Completeness of Vision and highest in Ability to Execute in the Leaders' Quadrant

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant® for Network Firewalls report by Gartner Inc. It was positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute among the 19 vendors evaluated. This marks the tenth consecutive time that Palo Alto Networks has been named a Leader in the report.

The Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls evaluates vendors' Ability to Execute as well as the Completeness of their Vision. We believe Palo Alto Networks' continuing commitment to innovation and customer success has again helped the company earn the Leader position.

"We are delighted that Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in ten consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls reports," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks. "We believe this recognition validates the approach we took in 2007 when we reimagined network security, launching the industry's first Next-Generation Firewall, and the sustained innovation we have continued to drive ever since. For example, we recently launched new PA-400 Series and PA-5450 firewalls with several industry-first innovations to make it significantly easier for an organization to become a Zero Trust Enterprise . We look forward to continuing to provide comprehensive and transformative protections to secure our customers."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Nat Smith, Adam Hils, 1 November 2021

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

