More Than 30,000 US Veterans Have Taken Their Lives Since 9/11.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 9/11, military suicides are 4x higher than deaths in war operations. 30,000 US Veterans have taken their lives in the past 20 years. This Veterans Day, a free online event for active and veteran military members aims to lower anxiety, stress and heal PTSD that plays a role in that.

The "HypnoBreathwork® Virtual Summit 2021", hosted by hypnotherapist, Francesca Sipma, is free for Veterans and active duty military. The event features a special session on healing PTSD, which affects around 8 million Americans per year .

"It creates sustainable behavior change ," said Francesca Sipma, Creator of HypnoBreathwork® .

"It's powerful, fast and catalyzing when clarity is needed quickly, without relying on a therapist appointment".

Registration for the event for non-military people is $111. Participants can register online at https://francescasipma.com/virtualsummit . All participants will receive a digital recording of the day, which occurs live from 9am - 2pm pst.

"One transformational breathwork session is equivalent to about two years of psychotherapy". Dr. Henry Smith Rohrberg, psychotherapist.

HypnoBreathwork® is a cutting edge method using breathwork to clear energetic patterns, hypnosis to reprogram subconscious blocks, and visioning to create new neural pathways towards the life you want. This process allows us to access altered states of consciousness to rewire old stories, release past emotions and heal from the root.

Now, a powerful lineup of 6 specialty coaches are going to show participants how to optimize this tool to reduce anxiety + stress, heal from PTSD, create healthy habits & access optimal flow states.

"I've done years of therapy, reading, coaching, but this process has helped me make fundamental shifts in how I FEEL and OPERATE. It's helped me unblock and let go of what I've held onto for decades." - Tina Cheng, HypnoBreathwork® client.

"I've been processing emotions faster, having insane clarity and just getting to know myself on a level I've never thought possible." - Caitlin Jones

Francesca Sipma is a certified breathwork coach and hypnotherapist. Hypnobreathwork Creatoris a certified breathwork coach and hypnotherapist.

