I-Mab and Roche Diagnostics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Co-Develop Companion Diagnostics Solutions for I-Mab's Innovative Pipeline at the 4th CIIE

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Roche Diagnostics, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics industry, to co-develop companion diagnostics (CDx) solutions for I-Mab's innovative pipeline, at the Fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.



Companion diagnostics have become an important part of the innovative biologics R&D process. They are used to detect expression levels of proteins and mutated genes, and to help identify the right candidates among patients with different types of diseases. Using companion diagnostics can help innovative biotech companies improve R&D efficiency, ensure the effectiveness and safety of drugs, and control R&D costs.



Under this collaboration, the Company and Roche Diagnostics will jointly develop companion diagnostics solutions for the innovative assets under development by I-Mab to accelerate the research and development process of innovative biologics with cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment technologies.

"This collaboration further strengthens our R&D capabilities, marking yet another milestone on our journey to transform into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Joan Shen, Chief Executive Officer of I-Mab. "I believe Roche Diagnostics' world-leading CDx technology will complement I-Mab's innovation efforts and accelerate the clinical research and development of our innovative pipeline. We look forward to the collaboration between the two parties to benefit cancer patients."

"I-Mab is a pioneer in the field of innovative biopharmaceuticals in China, and its globally competitive pipeline is truly impressive," said Richard Yiu, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics China. "This collaboration with I-Mab will give full play to the advantages of both parties, accelerate the delivery of R&D innovation, and jointly bring transformative medicines to benefit cancer patients globally and in China."

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a trade fair held in autumn annually since 2018 in Shanghai, China. It is the world's first and largest import-themed national-level expo, and has become a major trade platform powering world economy. Statistics showed the volume of trade deals with a letter of intent totalled $201.6 billion in the expo from 2018 to 2020, which played an important role in promoting China's import expansion and helping foreign enterprises explore the Chinese market. Nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions are attending the fourth CIIE, covering an offline exhibition area of 366,000 square meters.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About China International Import Expo (CIIE)

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a trade fair held in autumn annually since 2018 in Shanghai, China. It is the world's first and largest import-themed national-level expo, and has become a major trade platform powering world economy. The 4th CIIE, taking place November 5-10, 2021, features six business exhibition areas – food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services. It also consists of a country exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and a host of other activities.

I-Mab Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's clinical developments, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

