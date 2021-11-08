Boostability Named Winner in Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplace 2021 Award

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostability has won Salt Lake Tribune's Best Workplaces Award for 2021. It's the third time in the last 5 years that Boostability has made this prestigious list. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through third-party survey company Energage. Boostability is just one of 100 workplaces in Utah to make this year's list. Additionally, Boostability was named a National Top Workplaces Award Winner for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DE&I) Practices for 2021.

Boostability wins Top Workplaces 2021 for DE&I Practices

"We're thrilled at Boostability being named a Top Workplace for 2021," says Boostability CEO Gavan Thorpe. "Especially during such an unexpected and unprecedented time where Boostability employees have had to adjust to working from home and a hybrid office system. It means so much to keep our culture strong and provide opportunities for our team members to be successful. We're especially excited about winning the national award for DE&I practices. We place heavy emphasis on making sure every team member feels valued and accepted. We want to make sure everyone brings their whole selves to work every day."

The anonymous survey completed by Boostability employees measures workplace environment including culture, alignment, execution, connection, perks, and more.

"Today, prioritizing the best practices that support DE&I is a hallmark of the companies that will be the most successful as we strive for an equitable future," says Dr. Tiffany Jana, founder and CEO of TMI Consulting, who announced the winners of this award. "How you recruit and hire new talent matters now more than ever. How you compensate people across the diversity spectrum matters. Professional development, employee involvement, making visible commitments – all of these things matter."

"Because feedback comes directly from team members, it means even more to win this award," continues Thorpe. "Ultimately if our employees find satisfaction in their jobs, it helps us succeed as a company and better take care of our customers."

Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services, partnering with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. It serves in multiple languages across countries, and continents, and provides full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service, and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the largest small business SEO databases and has served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world.

