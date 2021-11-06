Centric Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), reported a net loss of $711 thousand, or $-0.08 per common share diluted, for the third quarter 2021. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $6.5 million, or $0.77 per common share diluted, compared to $0.72 per common share diluted for the same period last year. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $5.2 million for the quarter.

Highlights of Performance:

Quarterly net income was a loss of $711 thousand compared to the second quarter's net income of $3.6 million . The decline in net income was due to an increase in provision for credit loss expense of $5.6 million related to losses and reserves posted during the quarter.

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points over prior quarter and 51 basis points over third quarter 2020, ending at 4.07%.

Cost of deposits decreased to 0.38%, an improvement of 2 and 9 basis points from the previous quarter and third quarter 2020, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2021 Return on Average Assets was 0.79%, down from the 0.89% for the same period last year. Return on Average Equity decreased 7% from the prior year-to-date period and ended at 9.65%.

Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $10.72 , decreasing $0.07 per share from the previous quarter and increasing $1.08 per share, or 11%, over the third quarter 2020.

Organic loan growth increased $100 million over the third quarter 2020. Annualized organic loan growth is 12% for 2021.

Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank stated, "The financial results for the third quarter of 2021 were adversely affected from the loan charge-offs and increased provision for loan losses, largely attributed to a single commercial lending relationship with purported fraud. Despite the credit loss in the third quarter, we have experienced positive momentum from the second quarter to include: loan growth of $20 million, resulting in an 8% overall loan growth for 2021; yield on loans increased by 14 basis points to 4.79%; cost of deposits decreasing further to 0.38%, the lowest level in the history of the bank. We continue to focus on executing our key initiatives and remain well positioned for future sustainable growth and profitability."

Results of Operations – Third Quarter

The quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a net loss of $711 thousand, or -$0.08 per diluted share, down from net income of $3.6 million reported for the second quarter 2021. Earnings for the third quarter 2021 were adversely affected by a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million, which was primarily due to one commercial relationship with an impact of $5.1 million, which involved alleged fraudulent activities by the borrower. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $5.2 million for the quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $10.4 million, on par with the prior quarter. PPP loan servicing fees contributed $1.7 million to interest income in the current quarter. Net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 16%, over third quarter 2020, increasing the net interest margin by 51 basis points. This was achieved through organic loan growth of $100 million, as well as a 41 basis point increase in loan yields, and a reduction in the cost of funds of 15 basis points as the bank has shifted the mix of deposits. There is a balance of $2.1 million in remaining PPP deferred income to be recognized in future periods.

Noninterest income totaled $879 thousand for the third quarter, down slightly from the second quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020. During the third quarter 2021, the Bank has seen a reemergence of prior sources of income and recognized a gain on sale of SBA loans of $116 thousand, an increase of $90 thousand from third quarter 2020. Mortgage related income decreased $163 thousand, or 47%, from the prior quarter and 33% from third quarter 2020. The market adjustment on equity securities increased $100 thousand over the second quarter 2021.

Noninterest expense of $6.1 million for the third quarter 2021 improved from the second quarter by $239 thousand. Salaries and benefits decreased $193 thousand, from lower incentive compensation expense during the quarter. Loan and collection expense increased $79 thousand due to legal expenses related to collection efforts, offset by a reduction in marketing expense and amortization of mortgage servicing rights. Compared to third quarter 2020, noninterest expenses increased $316 thousand. FDIC assessment expense rose $87 thousand due to the increased customer base related to PPP, salary and benefits expense increased $68 thousand related to increased benefits cost and a decrease in incentive compensation. Licensing & software expense grew by $52 thousand related to PPP forgiveness processing.

Results of Operations – Year to Date

Net income for the nine months of 2021 was $6.5 million, or $0.78 and $0.77 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to the $0.72 per basic and diluted share for the prior year. Provision for credit loss expense increased $4.2 million due to the loan losses and specific allocations discussed in the asset quality section below. Pre-tax pre-provision income was $15.2 million.

Net interest income was $31.1 million and increased $6.7 million, or 27%, over the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.7 million, with an increase in PPP deferred fee income of $3.4 million as well as increases in core lending of $100 million. Although average balances on deposits grew year over year by $160 million, rates on deposits declined 36 basis points, reducing funding expense by $1.5 million. Net interest margin for the period ending September 30, 2021, was 4.00%, a 35 basis-point improvement from the 3.65% achieved during the first nine months of 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $2.8 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $411 thousand, or 17%, from the same period 2020. Mortgage income rose 58%, or $337 thousand, from the production and sale of residential mortgage loans. The return of Small Business Administration lending produced a gain on sale of SBA loans of $263 thousand for 2021, an increase of $158 thousand. Cash management account analysis products added $100 thousand to service charges on deposit accounts, debit card income increased by $72 thousand, offset by a reduction of other service fees on loans of $129 thousand related to lower origination fee income on commercial lines of credit.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.7 million, an increase of 16%, or $2.6 million, over 2020. The Bank's largest noninterest expense continues to be the investment in our employees as salaries and benefits, which rose 13%, or $1.3 million. The increase is due to a $72 thousand increase in mortgage commission expense, $112 thousand in other lending-based incentives, and increases in health care and other benefit expense of $291 thousand. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $197 thousand related to the expansion in the Philadelphia market. FDIC assessment expense expanded $356 thousand due to the increase in our customer base related to PPP and core growth, loan and collection expense increased $152 thousand, and advertising and marketing grew $152 thousand, or 55%, as these activities were significantly limited in 2020. License and software fees increased $180 thousand with PPP related licensing expense of $105 thousand.

Asset Quality

Provision expense of $6.1 million was taken in the third quarter 2021 as a result of a $20 million increase in core lending activity, an impact of $5.1 million related to one commercial relationship with alleged fraud, and 7 other lending relationships for which losses were recorded which impacted the provision by $0.8 million. $2.9 million of the impact of the single relationship is a specific allocation that we hope to be able to reduce in future quarters as more reliable information becomes available. We are continuing collection efforts where prudent, for potential recoveries.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Sep 30, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

2021 2020 Charge offs 5,405 264 57 610 -

5,726 298 Recoveries 7 15 1 - 1

23 1 Net Charge offs 5,398 249 56 610 (1)

5,703 297

For the nine months ending September 30, 2021, total provision expense amounted to $7.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 152%, from the $2.8 million taken in the first nine months of 2020. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.28% of the total loan portfolio and 1.34% excluding PPP loans. The balance for allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $11.8 million from the $10.8 million on September 30, 2020, a 9% increase. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses on September 30, 2021 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

On September 30, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $13.8 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the second quarter, due to a $1.4 million decrease in loans 90+ days past due. From September 30, 2020, nonaccrual loans increased $1.8 million. Total nonperforming assets were 1.24% of total assets at quarter end, an improvement of 0.11% from previous quarter and an increase of 0.13% from September 30, 2020.



At Period End

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Asset Quality (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Nonaccrual Loans $ 10,389 $ 10,178 $ 10,120 $ 10,811 $ 8,568 Restructured loans still accruing 187 188 - 134 460 Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing 3,249 4,692 1,937 1,423 2,969 OREO - - - - - Total Nonperforming Assets $ 13,825 $ 15,057 $ 12,057 $ 12,369 $ 11,997 Total Assets 1,111,518 1,110,872 1,122,986 1,118,012 1,074,756 Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.24% 1.36% 1.07% 1.11% 1.12%

SBA loans that were considered nonperforming on September 30, 2021 totaled $3.2 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets grew by $37 million year over year to $1.1 billion, despite the reduction of PPP loan balances by $204 million. Cash and cash equivalents grew $57 million, coupled with a reduction in net loans of $27 million. Investments in securities remained consistent with the prior quarter and increased $11 million over the same quarter prior year, with increases in tax free municipals of $13 million.

Total loans ended the period at $919 million, a decline of $41 million from prior quarter. Excluding the $61 million in net PPP loan reductions from forgiveness, organic loan growth was $20 million. Commercial loans increased $11 million and CRE loans increased $15 million over the prior quarter with PPP loan balances declining $204 million to $82 million as a result of SBA loan forgiveness during the 2021 year. Core loan growth increased $100 million, or 14%, year over year with $89 million attributed to CRE loan growth and $18 million in commercial loans.

Total deposits ended the period at $937 million, down slightly from the prior quarter as higher rate certificates of deposits declined $54 million while other interest-bearing deposits increased $63 million. The shift out of certificates of deposit was due to the reduction of wholesale funding of $23 million from the prior quarter.

Total deposits declined $8 million from prior quarter due to a reduction in municipal noninterest bearing accounts and increased $49 million from September 30, 2020 with an $82 million, or 50%, growth in core money market deposits and a $32 million decline in certificates of deposit. Wholesale funding increased $12 million from the prior quarter and was reduced by $83 million from September 2020. A 10% increase in noninterest bearing deposits over prior year brought the ratio of noninterest deposits to total deposits to 24% on September 30, 2021.

Shareholders' equity ended the period at $91 million. Year over year equity increased $10 million, or 12%. At September 30, 2021, Centric held 313,264 shares of treasury stock with a balance of $2.2 million, repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020. No new treasury shares have been purchased in 2021. Tangible book value of $10.72 remained consistent with second quarter and increased $1.08 per share, or 11%, over September 30, 2020, as a result of increased earnings and stock repurchases. Centric Bank remains above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards with total risk-based capital for the Bank of 12.81% on September 30, 2021.

Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







At Period End

Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,034 $ 78,309 $ 67,143 Other investments 43,102 44,401 32,210 Loans 919,116 960,193 946,466 Less: allowance for loan losses (11,775) (11,082) (10,771) Net loans 907,341 949,111 935,695 Premises and equipment 15,954 16,341 17,515 Accrued interest receivable 4,644 5,624 5,836 Mortgage servicing rights 1,026 1,037 1,180 Goodwill 492 492 492 Other assets 14,925 15,557 14,685 Total Assets $ 1,111,518 $ 1,110,872 $ 1,074,756







Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits 226,801 244,342 206,594 Interest-bearing demand deposits 308,396 266,014 328,977 Money market and savings 244,078 223,246 162,304 Certificates of deposit 157,677 211,537 189,660 Interest-bearing deposits 710,151 700,797 680,941 Total deposits 936,952 945,139 887,535 Short-term borrowings 10,000 10,000 25,000 Long-term debt 70,480 60,687 78,866 Accrued interest payable 200 107 234 Other liabilities 2,501 2,961 1,331 Total Liabilities 1,020,133 1,018,894 992,966 Total Shareholders' Equity 91,385 91,978 81,790 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,111,518 $ 1,110,872 $ 1,074,756

Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)











Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

2021 2020 Interest income















Interest and dividends on securities $ 334 $ 349 $ 365 $ 337 $ 292

$ 1,048 $ 760 Interest and fees on loans 11,311 11,411 11,413 10,501 10,238

34,135 29,480 Other 32 15 16 20 36

63 218 Total interest income 11,677 11,775 11,794 10,858 10,566

35,246 30,458 Interest expense















Interest on deposits 866 937 981 952 1,022

2,784 4,329 Interest on borrowings 400 424 501 561 578

1,325 1,694 Total interest expense 1,266 1,361 1,482 1,513 1,600

4,109 6,023 Net interest income 10,411 10,414 10,312 9,345 8,966

31,137 24,435 Provision for loan losses 6,092 450 450 325 975

6,992 2,775 Net interest income after provision expense 4,319 9,964 9,862 9,020 7,991

24,145 21,660 Noninterest income















Gain on sale of SBA loans 116 147 - - 26

263 105 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 157 313 319 305 251

789 533 Other non-interest income 606 462 693 877 630

1,761 1,764 Noninterest income 879 922 1,012 1,182 907

2,813 2,402 Noninterest expense















Salaries and benefits 3,569 3,762 3,717 3,822 3,501

11,048 9,771 Occupancy and equipment 590 593 628 609 541

1,811 1,614 Professional fees 181 202 210 248 199

593 499 Data processing 327 294 280 280 291

901 844 Advertising and marketing 110 145 171 180 129

426 274 Other non-interest expense 1,329 1,349 1,285 1,529 1,129

3,963 3,166 Noninterest expense 6,106 6,345 6,291 6,668 5,790

18,742 16,168 Income before taxes (908) 4,541 4,583 3,534 3,108

8,216 7,894 Income tax expense (197) 943 949 738 647

1,695 1,633 Net income available to common shareholders $ (711) $ 3,598 $ 3,634 $ 2,796 $ 2,461

$ 6,521 $ 6,261

Centric Financial Corporation











Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)



























(Dollars in thousands except per share) Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Sep 30, Sep 30, Earnings and Per Share Data 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

2021 2020 Net income $ (711) $ 3,598 $ 3,634 $ 2,796 $ 2,461

$ 6,521 $ 6,261 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.08) $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.28

$ 0.78 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.08) $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.28

$ 0.77 $ 0.72 Book value (at period end) $ 10.78 $ 10.85 $ 10.43 $ 10.00 $ 9.69





Tangible book value (at period end) $ 10.72 $ 10.79 $ 10.38 $ 9.94 $ 9.64





Close price (at period end) $ 9.50 $ 9.75 $ 9.40 $ 8.58 $ 7.50





Common shares outstanding 8,477,518 8,475,143 8,452,057 8,448,903 8,436,407





Weighted average shares - basic 8,419,882 8,408,969 8,402,984 8,411,759 8,670,112

8,410,674 8,726,012 Weighted average shares - diluted 8,525,573 8,511,644 8,490,150 8,434,558 8,683,524

8,509,252 8,746,034

















Performance Ratios (period to date)















Return on average assets -0.26% 1.29% 1.33% 1.05% 0.94%

0.79% 0.89% Return on average equity -3.04% 15.99% 16.80% 13.44% 11.89%

9.65% 10.34% Efficiency ratio 54.09% 55.63% 55.53% 62.94% 58.82%

55.09% 60.37%

















Yield on loans 4.80% 4.65% 4.76% 4.38% 4.39%

4.73% 4.75% Yield on average earning assets 4.57% 4.45% 4.55% 4.23% 4.20%

4.52% 4.55% Cost of deposits 0.38% 0.40% 0.44% 0.43% 0.47%

0.40% 0.76% Cost of funds 0.51% 0.54% 0.59% 0.61% 0.66%

0.54% 0.94% Net interest margin 4.07% 3.94% 3.98% 3.64% 3.56%

4.00% 3.65%

















Capital Ratios (at period end)















Shareholders' equity / asset ratio 8.22% 8.28% 7.85% 7.56% 7.61%





Tangible common equity / tangible assets 8.18% 8.24% 7.81% 7.52% 7.57%





Tier I leverage ratio (bank) 9.79% 9.62% 9.39% 9.31% 9.17%





Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank) 11.56% 11.66% 11.59% 11.48% 11.53%





Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank) 11.56% 11.66% 11.59% 11.48% 11.53%





Total risk-based capital (bank) 12.81% 12.89% 12.83% 12.72% 12.78%























Asset Quality Ratios















Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date) 2.31% 0.10% 0.02% 0.26% 0.00%

0.70% 0.05% Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end) 1.24% 1.36% 1.07% 1.11% 1.12%





Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.28% 1.15% 1.09% 1.09% 1.14%





Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans 113.35% 108.89% 107.52% 97.00% 125.71%







Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 31,723 $ 32 0.40

$ 36,348 $ 36 0.40 Restricted stock 2,948 33 4.38

3,830 59 6.16 Total securities 43,410 302 2.78

32,693 232 2.84 Total loans 935,813 11,311 4.80

928,339 10,238 4.39 Total Earning Assets 1,013,895 11,677 4.57

1,001,210 10,566 4.20















Allowance for loan losses (11,795)





(10,345)



Non-earning assets 85,746





55,230



Total Average Assets $ 1,087,846





$ 1,046,095



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 497,672 539 0.43

447,731 346 0.31 Certificates of deposit 171,009 326 0.76

200,936 676 1.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 668,681 866 0.51

648,667 1,022 0.63 Noninterest-bearing deposits 243,541





208,468



Total deposits 912,222 866 0.38

857,135 1,022 0.47 Total borrowings 79,084 400 2.00

103,989 578 2.20 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 747,765 1,266 0.67

752,656 1,600 0.84 Cost of funds



0.51





0.66 Other liabilities 2,964





2,174



Total Average Liabilities 994,270





963,298



Total Shareholders' Equity 93,576





82,797



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,087,846





$ 1,046,095



Interest Rate Spread



3.90





3.36 Net Interest Income

$ 10,411





$ 8,966

Interest Rate Margin



4.07





3.56

Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 31,318 $ 63 0.26

$ 29,019 $ 218 1.01 Restricted stock 3,073 132 5.76

3,456 139 5.39 Total securities 43,095 916 2.83

32,069 620 2.58 Total loans 963,931 34,135 4.73

829,564 29,480 4.75 Total Earning Assets 1,041,417 35,246 4.52

894,107 30,458 4.55















Allowance for loan losses (11,207)





(9,444)



Non-earning assets 68,539





52,186



Total Average Assets $ 1,098,750





$ 936,849



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 472,604 1,527 0.43

362,945 1,425 0.52 Certificates of deposit 209,822 1,257 0.80

218,270 2,904 1.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 682,426 2,784 0.55

581,215 4,329 0.99 Noninterest-bearing deposits 237,808





179,165



Total deposits 920,234 2,784 0.40

760,381 4,329 0.76 Total borrowings 85,058 1,325 2.07

93,471 1,694 2.40 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 767,485 4,109 0.71

674,686 6,023 1.19 Cost of funds



0.54





0.94 Other liabilities 3,400





2,278



Total Average Liabilities 1,008,693





856,130



Total Shareholders' Equity 90,057





80,719



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,098,750





$ 936,849



Interest Rate Spread



3.81





3.36 Net Interest Income

$ 31,137





$ 24,435

Interest Rate Margin



4.00





3.65

About the Company

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, and three times ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the residual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business and impact to the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

