IAR Systems launches cross-platform build tools for efficient building and testing in CI/CD environments

New IAR Build Tools for Arm streamline automated build and test processes in frameworks built on Ubuntu, Red Hat or Windows

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, now provides IAR Build Tools for Arm with support for Linux and Windows installations, further extending IAR Systems' offering for flexible automated workflows with automated builds. Supporting implementation in cross platform-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes, the tools enable large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing.

To ensure efficiency, software development environments need to be scalable and flexible. Today's development practices also require that organizations have automated processes that ensure quality all the way from development into building and testing. IAR Build Tools are able to streamline these processes and make it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. IAR Build Tools offer leading code quality, outstanding optimizations for size and speed, and fast build times. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process.

"The use of CI/CD environments is growing among our customers and we now enable them to use IAR Build Tools for Arm in the platform of their choice," said Anders Holmberg, Chief Technology Offer, IAR Systems. "Many customers already appreciate the efficiency and flexibility achieved by using our build tools for Linux, and by further extending our offering across multiple platforms, we enable even more customers to integrate our powerful tools into their automated build workflows."

More information and tutorials are available at www.iar.com/bxarm.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

