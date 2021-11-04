BWBR Appoints Stephanie McDaniel to President and CEO

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul-based architecture firm BWBR is proud to announce the appointment of Stephanie McDaniel, AIA, LEED AP, to President and CEO effective December 15th.

BWBR Architects

McDaniel, a 25-year veteran of the firm, represents the 8th generation of home-grown BWBR leadership and brings a passion for people and design. With an undergraduate degree from Washington University and a Master of Architecture from University of Texas-Austin, McDaniel is a registered architect in Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. As a skilled planner with excellent communication and facilitation skills, her work has focused on complex laboratory and higher education projects.

Under McDaniel's leadership, BWBR will continue to operate under its guiding principle of transforming lives through exceptional environments. This commitment has sustained the firm through the decades, bolstered by a sense of community and a growing dedication to equity and sustainability in the built environment, which McDaniel will carry forward.

McDaniel says, "I'm so honored to be taking on this role. BWBR's talented team is deeply committed both to serving our clients and to design excellence, and I look forward to supporting them in every way I can. Architects and designers have the expertise to create spaces that make our clients better--to transform the lives of those who use our buildings. As the designers of our future communities, together we can create spaces and environments that are sustainable and equitable."

Outgoing President and CEO Peter Smith, FAIA, retiring after nearly 35 years with firm, said: "This transition has been a long time in the planning, but now the baton is being passed to the next generation and I'm excited to see where the firm goes next. Under Stephanie's guidance, BWBR is poised to do something transformational within the business itself, for our clients, and for the industry at large. I'm most excited for the things to come that I can't even imagine."

Heading into its 100th anniversary, the firm is embracing change while still relying on the deep commitment to community and culture that is the bedrock of BWBR. McDaniel said, "The heart of BWBR's mission has always been our commitment to serve, empowering our clients to achieve their missions. To meet that challenge, we must innovate to meet our clients' evolving goals while at the same time reducing our collective impact on the environment."

