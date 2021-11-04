Aphex BioCleanse Systems' Chief Sustainability Officer Scott Smith Invited to Speak at Baylor University About Sustainability Without Compromise™

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cutting-edge cleaning and disinfection company offering zero-footprint environmental remediation products, and known for its highly acclaimed non-toxic and water-based disinfection product line, Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that Scott Smith, who serves as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, has been invited to speak about his life's mission to pursue Sustainability Without Compromise™ at his alma mater, Baylor University . His presentation will take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Baylor Sciences Building, Room E125.

Scott Smith displays bioFOAM during cleanup

Co-hosted by Baylor's Departments of Economics, Environmental Science, and Geosciences, Smith will speak with students, faculty, and staff about his 34-year crusade to stop environmental destruction. He will detail how he became the inventor of many earth-friendly cleaning technologies, fought countless battles with regulatory leaders to stand up against toxic chemicals, and has kept an unwavering determination to help clean up some of the most devastating real-world disasters with technology that is truly sustainable.

"I am honored to be invited to speak at the place where my passion for making the world a safer, greener place started 34 years ago and help educate our future environmental leaders on not only how far we've come but also what needs to be done next," said Scott Smith. "Baylor is home to one of the best environmental science programs in the US, and I look forward to being a part of that again with this presentation as well as future partnerships."

Smith, also a graduate of Harvard Business School, is an inventor with eight issued patents and fourteen patent-pending applications relating to sustainable Open-Cell foam technology for testing and remediation of contaminated water, oil spills, toxic algal blooms and excess nutrients, and disinfection of surfaces and air. One of his most recognized accomplishments is the invention of Open-Cell Technology, now known and sold as bioFOAM™. This technology was originally developed in 2002 for the US military as a lotion-infused high surface area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin. In 2010, this technology was used by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. During the pandemic, Smith developed face masks and cleaning applicators (sponges, mitts and wipes) to help stop the spread of pathogens on surfaces and in the air.

If you cannot attend the presentation, there will be a video recording available following the event. To receive a link to the recording, please e-mail kathryn@cmwmedia.com.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

