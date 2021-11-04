Antique wagons, statues and other memorabilia from Timberline Ranch set for auction

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Timberline Ranch accumulated a huge collection of western memorabilia, including antique wagons, mounted game, statues and other collectibles. Now, these and other items from the ranch are being sold in an auction conducted by Coleman and Patterson, in association with Seven Hills Auctions.

Bidding on the items will open November 6 and close at various times November 10-12 at www.capauctions.com.

"The wagons and other items in this collection display some of the best of the Old West culture. Many of these items would contribute greatly to the atmosphere of a restaurant or similar establishment, and some might even have a place in a museum," said Buddy Lee, president of Seven Hills Auctions.

Some, such as an 11-foot white Marriage Carriage and a glass carriage, could even be used in a business. The auction also includes furniture, clocks, lamps, rugs, artwork and other items.

Timberline Ranch was owned until recently by a prominent attorney from Beaumont.

Bidders may examine the items Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or Tuesday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ranch on FM 1013, Hillister, Texas.

Seven Hills Auctions, based in Tallahassee, sells a wide range of assets nationwide, including commercial and residential real estate, businesses, personal property and bank-owned properties. Individuals seeking more information may call 800-742-9165.

Coleman and Patterson, based in College Station, Texas, is a diversified real estate and auction marketing company with a niche in luxury homes, farm and ranch real estate, and other properties.

