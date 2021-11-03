The Tech for Global Good honors new class of innovators using technology to change the world

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech for Global Good is proud to announce its 2022 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian, Reid Hoffman. The award, presented by Applied Materials, Inc., honors the LinkedIn co-founder and iconic Silicon Valley investor for his philanthropic work, concern for social responsibility, belief in human-centered technology and curiosity as a lifelong learner.

Wild Me is a 2022 Tech for Global Good Laureate using Artificial Intelligence to help save endangered species. They'll be honored in an exhibition opening this month at The Tech Interactive and at a celebration in the spring also featuring Global Humanitarian and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Visit TheTech.org for more info.

The Tech is also honoring four laureates who, through constructive use of data, enable people to access connected and collaborative lives. Tens of thousands of students and visitors will learn about the laureates in an exhibition at The Tech Interactive starting Nov. 13, made possible by storytelling partner 5 Media. Hoffman and the laureates will be honored at a celebration in spring 2022.

Laureates

Blue Sky Analytics

Presented by the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

This climate tech startup analyzes satellite data using AI to provide high-resolution and near-real time datasets on environmental and climate parameters, helping organizations, companies, communities and countries manage their climate risk and obtain net-zero goals.

Buzz Solutions

Presented by Judy and Erica Swanson

This company uses artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and damage in power lines, allowing utility companies to quickly address issues and prevent blackouts and forest fires.

Ushahidi

Presented by NetApp

This open source platform helps global citizens strengthen their communities and enact social change through access to data and technology. Users are empowered to rapidly and purposefully gather, visualize, analyze, respond and act on data and information from multiple sources.

Wild Me

This organization's technology blends structured wildlife research with artificial intelligence and computer vision to speed population analysis of animal species around the globe and develop new insights to bring an end to extinction through the contributions of hobbyists and scientists.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better. thetech.org

